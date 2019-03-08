A-Z of Ipswich Town: B is for Kevin Beattie

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 15:32 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 11 May 2019

Kevin Beattie helped the Blues win the FA Cup in 1978

Kevin Beattie helped the Blues win the FA Cup in 1978

Archant

We're back with another of our regular A-Z of Ipswich Town series, as Ross Halls takes us through the letter 'B'.

And, of course, there's nowhere else you can go with for B than the legendary Kevin Beattie.

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - A is for...

The Beat is regarded as the greatest ever Ipswich Town player, making over 200 appearances from 1972 to 1981.

MORE: Ipswich Town flashback - FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough's last game

Beattie should have won 100 England caps.. Instead, serious injury problems meant he only played nine times for his country

Of course, Beattie passed away, aged just 64 in September last year and the amount of people who turned out to applaud his funeral procession as it passed by Portman Road showed just how much Town fans loved him.

MORE: Chambers won't appeal Leeds red card

What are your memories of The Beat? Let us know below!

