Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - S is for Marcus Stewart

Marcus Stewart celebrates a goal as Town drew 1-1 with West Ham back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Every week during the off-season, we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter S.

S, in our countdown, stands for Stewart - Marcus Stewart.

A man who will forever be remembered at Town for two things - scoring a hatful of goals and sporting some woolly glooves which sparked a fashion craze!

Stewart joing the Blues for a then club record £2.5m from Huddersfield in January 2000, and went on to score some vital goals as Town won that famous promotion through the play-offs at Wembley.

He was even better in the Premier League as Town finished fifth the following season, netting 19 times in the world's best league, prompting calls for him to be picked for England.

After Town were relegated, Stewart departed for Sunderland - but he will always hold a special place in Town fans' hearts.

