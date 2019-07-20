Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - S is for Marcus Stewart

20 July, 2019 - 16:30
Marcus Stewart celebrates a goal as Town drew 1-1 with West Ham back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

Marcus Stewart celebrates a goal as Town drew 1-1 with West Ham back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Every week during the off-season, we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter S.

S, in our countdown, stands for Stewart - Marcus Stewart.

A man who will forever be remembered at Town for two things - scoring a hatful of goals and sporting some woolly glooves which sparked a fashion craze!

MORE: Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals

Stewart joing the Blues for a then club record £2.5m from Huddersfield in January 2000, and went on to score some vital goals as Town won that famous promotion through the play-offs at Wembley.

He was even better in the Premier League as Town finished fifth the following season, netting 19 times in the world's best league, prompting calls for him to be picked for England.

MORE: Triple injury blow for Blues

After Town were relegated, Stewart departed for Sunderland - but he will always hold a special place in Town fans' hearts.

- What are your best memories of Stewart? Let us know below!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road reopens as search for missing Suffolk man continues

A road has been closed in Leiston in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woodbridge boatyard’s new owner promises to keep up tradition

The Woodbridge Boatyard has welcomed it's new owner after 5 years of being on the floating market Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Two trapped in car after crash on busy Suffolk road

Emergency workers are attending the sceen of a two vehicle crash on the A1141 near Lavenham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: A-Z of Ipswich Town - S is for Marcus Stewart

Marcus Stewart celebrates a goal as Town drew 1-1 with West Ham back in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

English wine industry is at ‘really fun stage’, says Essex farming family which branched out with vineyard

Pinot Meunier grapes at Tuffon Hall in Sible Hedingham Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists