Ipswich Town A-Z - Q is for Quick Goals

29 June, 2019 - 16:30
Freddie Sears is the owner of one of the quickest goals in Ipswich Town history. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Freddie Sears is the owner of one of the quickest goals in Ipswich Town history. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Every week during the off-season we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter Q.

Q, in our countdown at least, stands for Quick Goals!

MORE: Twitter plea, a ball made out of netting and an unlikely dream - The story behind Ipswich Town's latest 'signing' Ahmed

Ross Halls takes a look back at the quickest goals in Town history, topped by Doug Millward's effort back in the 1950's.

Doug Millward scored the quickest goal in Town history. Picture: ARCHANTDoug Millward scored the quickest goal in Town history. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Winger Mayor arrives at Town for talks

Freddie Sears is in there too, plus Daryl Murphy and Darren Bent.

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - P is for Portman Road

There's some rare pictures from our archives to enjoy in the video - and let us know if we've missed any!

- What's the quickest goal you've ever seen Town score? Let us know.

