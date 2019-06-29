Video
Ipswich Town A-Z - Q is for Quick Goals
29 June, 2019 - 16:30
Every week during the off-season we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter Q.
Q, in our countdown at least, stands for Quick Goals!
Ross Halls takes a look back at the quickest goals in Town history, topped by Doug Millward's effort back in the 1950's.
Doug Millward scored the quickest goal in Town history. Picture: ARCHANT
Freddie Sears is in there too, plus Daryl Murphy and Darren Bent.
There's some rare pictures from our archives to enjoy in the video - and let us know if we've missed any!
- What's the quickest goal you've ever seen Town score? Let us know.