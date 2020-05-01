Ipswich Town’s academy sides have season cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town Under 23s' season has been cancelled. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town’s young players won’t be playing any more football this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Premier League and the EFL have today confirmed the Academy Games Programme for the 2019/20 season has been terminated with immediate effect due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ipswich Town’s youth sides have their games administered by the Premier League, due to the fact the Blues’ academy is in category two, with the top flight taking charge of the Under 9 – Under 23 programmes for those clubs.

You may also want to watch:

The EFL looks after teams whose academies are in categories three and four.

MORE: From £29,000 a week to £5,000 a week – Leaked survey reveals huge gap in wages between Championship and League One



How the final league standings will be confirmed or other outcomes for the season decided will be confirmed at a future date.

Town’s Under 23s sit eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table, while the Under 18s were sixth in their league, of the same name, when football was suspended.