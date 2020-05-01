E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town’s academy sides have season cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:06 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 01 May 2020

Ipswich Town Under 23s' season has been cancelled. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s young players won’t be playing any more football this season.

The Premier League and the EFL have today confirmed the Academy Games Programme for the 2019/20 season has been terminated with immediate effect due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ipswich Town’s youth sides have their games administered by the Premier League, due to the fact the Blues’ academy is in category two, with the top flight taking charge of the Under 9 – Under 23 programmes for those clubs.

The EFL looks after teams whose academies are in categories three and four.

MORE: From £29,000 a week to £5,000 a week – Leaked survey reveals huge gap in wages between Championship and League One

How the final league standings will be confirmed or other outcomes for the season decided will be confirmed at a future date.

Town’s Under 23s sit eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table, while the Under 18s were sixth in their league, of the same name, when football was suspended.

