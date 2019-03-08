Town would be due Webster windfall if £12m-rated defender leaves Bristol City for Premier League

Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Archant

Ipswich Town would benefit financially if Adam Webster leaves Bristol City this summer.

Adam Webster left Ipswich Town to join Bristol City on a four-year deal last summer. Picture: BRISTOL CITY Adam Webster left Ipswich Town to join Bristol City on a four-year deal last summer. Picture: BRISTOL CITY

The Blues sold the central defender to the Ashton Gate club last summer for an initial £3.5million, with that fee potentially rising as high as £8m if a number of milestones are hit.

Webster impressed for City last season and is now reportedly attracting the attention of Premier League teams, including Aston Villa, Leicester, Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley, with a fee of £12m mentioned.

While the fact Webster has played just one season for City means many of the top-up milestones will not be hit - with one relating to the Bristol club reaching the Premier League - the Blues did negotiate a sell-on clause into the deal to sell the 24-year-old.

Webster joined the Blues in the summer of 2016. Picture: ARCHANT Webster joined the Blues in the summer of 2016. Picture: ARCHANT

Such clauses are standard whenever Town sell highly-rated players and, while the exact percentage Town would be due is not known, it is likely to fall between 10-20%.

Portsmouth received a cut of more than £500,000 following Webster's sale last summer, as part of the deal which brought him to Portman Road in 2016 and also included academy product Matt Clarke moving in the opposite direction.

Clarke is himself being linked with a Premier League move this summer, with Brighton reported to be close to completing a deal worth more than £5million. That move could net Ipswich close to £1m due to the sell-on clause inserted in that deal.

Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, looks set for a big move away from Portsmouth this summer. Photo: PA Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, looks set for a big move away from Portsmouth this summer. Photo: PA

Ipswich will also be keeping an eye on Tyrone Mings' situation this summer, with the Bournemouth defender linked with a £15m permanent move to Aston Villa after helping Dean Smith's side win promotion to the Premier League at Wembley.

Town also have a sell-on clause as part of the deal which saw Mings move to Dean Court in 2015 for an initial £8m.