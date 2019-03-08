Town spend £790,210 on agents fees as Hurst and Lambert bring in 19 players

Ipswich Town paid out £790,210 in agents fees during the last two transfer windows, according to official figures released by the FA.

The Blues’ spending on agents places them 19th in the Championship for the period of February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 - a significant rise from the previous year’s figure of £241,969, when they were ranked 23rd.

Three of the five sides to have spent less than the Blues during the reporting period (Wigan, Blackburn and Rotherham) were playing in League One last season, while Bolton and Millwall were both in the third tier the previous season.

The period covers a significant spell of player turnover at Portman Road, with Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert combining to bring in a total of 19 players during the season.

The figure also includes payments made to agents in respect of deals made prior to the reporting period, as well as to intermediaries in regard to new contracts signed by exisiting players such as Cole Skuse and Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Blues’ rivals Norwich City, who currently sit top of the Championship and look destined for the Premier League, spent £2,212,410 during the period.

The total outlay by Championship clubs on agents’ fees for the latest accounting period was £50,481,293 - up from £42,183,048 in the previous 12-month period. Stoke headed the Championship table of expenditure on payments to agents - or intermediaries as they are officially known – which now have to be published by national associations under Fifa rules governing transfers. The amounts include payments made by clubs on behalf of players.

The Potters spent £7,229,515 in the same 12-month period, with Swansea next on £5,551,168. Rotherham United spent the lowest on intermediary fees in the Championship (£154,653).

The Championship figure was part of a total spend in English football of £318m, up £60m on the previous year. The Premier League clubs spent a combined £261m on agent fees, £50m more than a year before, an increase of nearly 25 per cent.

Liverpool topped the list (£43.7m) with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United completing the top four. League One sides spent almost £6m, with Sunderland accounting for half of the total. League Two clubs gave agents just under £1m. Salford were the National League’s biggest spenders, paying out £76,000 in fees.

Ipswich Town transfers - February 1, 2018 - January 31, 2019

Paul Hurst permanent signings

Jordan Roberts (free transfer, Crawley Town); Gwion Edwards (£700,000); Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers, £750,000); Jon Nolan (£1.25m, Shrewsbury); Toto Nsiala (£750,000, Shrewsbury); Kayden Jackson (£1.75m, Accrington Stanley); Janoi Donacien (loan then £750,000, Accrington Stanley)

Paul Hurst loan signings

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea); Tayo Edun (Fulham); Jordan Graham (Wolves); Jonathan Walters (Burnley); Matthew Pennington (Everton)

Paul Lambert permanent signings

Simon Dawkins (free agents); James Collins (free agent); Alan Judge (Brentford, nominal fee)

Paul Lambert loan signings

Callum Elder (Leicester City); Will Keane (Hull City); Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town); James Bree (Aston Villa)