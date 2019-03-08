Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: 'Blues reject QPR's £250,000 Judge bid'

PUBLISHED: 10:19 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 14 July 2019

Alan Judge is a QPR target. Picture: PAGEPIX

Alan Judge is a QPR target. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have rejected a £250,000 offer for playmaker Alan Judge, according to national reports.

The Irishman, who signed a new contract with the Blues in April in the wake of relegation, has been linked with a move to Loftus Road throughout the summer and their interest is real.

The Sun on Sunday are reporting that Town have turned down an offer for the 30-year-old, who impressed following his January arrival in Suffolk.

Rangers' interest comes following the appointment of Mark Warburton as manager, with the pair having enjoyed a good relationship during their time together at Brentford.

Warburton is on the lookout for a creative midfielder following the sale of Luke Freeman to Sheffield United for a fee in excess of £4million and, while the prospect of Championship football and the pull of a return to West London may be appealing to the Irishman, it's understood he is happy at Portman Road and not pushing for a move.

Judge is with the Ipswich squad on their tour of Germany, which ends today at the Interwetten Cup, but has yet to feature in match action as he continues his recovery from a fractured wrist.

"I don't know anything about it," Lambert said when asked about potential interest in Judge, following last weekend's game with Paderborn.

"I don't listen to anything and don't read anything so I don't know anything about it.

"I don't get involved in it unless someone phones us and gets in touch.

"There's been nothing."

When it was put to Lambert that the Irishman would be a player he wouldn't want to lose, the Town boss replied: "Not at all, we're trying to build something here and build a good team and we have some fabulous footballers in the team, that's for sure.

"Alan Judge is one of them."

