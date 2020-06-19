E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 June 2020

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town look set to lose promising young defender Alex Henderson this summer as he heads to the United States.

Henderson spent time on loan at Bury Town last season. Picture: PAUL VOLLERHenderson spent time on loan at Bury Town last season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The teenager finished the season on loan in non-league with Bury Town but, before that, made his senior debut at the heart of the Ipswich defence in the EFL Trophy victory away at Peterborough.

The centre-half had been offered an extension to his scholarship, taking him into his third year, but is set to turn that offer down in favour of moving to Georgia State University in Atlanta

Henderson, from Boxford near Sudbury, has impressed the Blues coaching since arriving at the club as an 11-year-old both on the pitch and in terms of his education off of it.

He was recently recognised by the League Football Education programme, earning a place in their ‘11’ for June.

MORE: Stars back fit and firing, young guns coming through and accepting mistakes – Ipswich Town’s reasons to be cheerful

Regional Officer Gavin Willacy said: “Hendo was so determined to study an A-Level alongside the Extended Diploma and has secured the highest possible grade of D*D*D* on his BTEC.

“He made sure that he was well-prepared for every eventuality by applying for USA Scholarships. He’s earned opportunities for himself and now he can control what pathway he takes.”

Henderson played the full 90 minutes of the eventual penalty shootout victory at Peterborough, in what proved to be his only appearance for Town’s first-team.

He has captained Ipswich’s Under 18s and featured for the Under 23s but will now continue his education and football progression in the United States.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 10,000 visit Ipswich town centre on first day of shops reopening

More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions were eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest figures show how many eligible pupils have now returned to school in Suffolk

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

‘It’s hellishly hard, but it gets easier,’ says abuse victim as he urges others to speak out

After years of trying to cope on his own, Nick reached out and sought help to transition from victim to survivor Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Woodbridge restaurant set to become concept bar under new plans

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24