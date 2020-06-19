Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town look set to lose promising young defender Alex Henderson this summer as he heads to the United States.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henderson spent time on loan at Bury Town last season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Henderson spent time on loan at Bury Town last season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The teenager finished the season on loan in non-league with Bury Town but, before that, made his senior debut at the heart of the Ipswich defence in the EFL Trophy victory away at Peterborough.

The centre-half had been offered an extension to his scholarship, taking him into his third year, but is set to turn that offer down in favour of moving to Georgia State University in Atlanta

Henderson, from Boxford near Sudbury, has impressed the Blues coaching since arriving at the club as an 11-year-old both on the pitch and in terms of his education off of it.

He was recently recognised by the League Football Education programme, earning a place in their ‘11’ for June.

MORE: Stars back fit and firing, young guns coming through and accepting mistakes – Ipswich Town’s reasons to be cheerful

Regional Officer Gavin Willacy said: “Hendo was so determined to study an A-Level alongside the Extended Diploma and has secured the highest possible grade of D*D*D* on his BTEC.

“He made sure that he was well-prepared for every eventuality by applying for USA Scholarships. He’s earned opportunities for himself and now he can control what pathway he takes.”

Henderson played the full 90 minutes of the eventual penalty shootout victory at Peterborough, in what proved to be his only appearance for Town’s first-team.

He has captained Ipswich’s Under 18s and featured for the Under 23s but will now continue his education and football progression in the United States.

You may also want to watch: