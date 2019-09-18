E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mike Bacon: Super Blues are creating the perfect storm and here's why...

18 September, 2019 - 17:00
Jon Nolan celebrates his first half goal at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON reflects on another clean sheet for the Blues and looks ahead to a trip to Gillingham

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert enjoys the win at Stadium MK Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert enjoys the win at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

Hands up who loves clean sheets?

Ah yes, me too.

And I'll tell you something else, the pillow cases must always be changed - and preferably the duvet.

There is nothing more satisfying.

My mate Stocks' wife told him that if they ever won the lottery, clean sheets every day for their bed would be her wish. A good night's sleep guaranteed she reckons...

...And then there are football clean sheets!

Jon Nolan's first half goal at Stadium MK Picture PagepixJon Nolan's first half goal at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

Hands up who loves them? Thought so.

Four League One clean sheets on the bounce for Lambo's Blue and White Army and 10 out of 12 points from those four games. It's the perfect storm.

Not only can the Super Blues score goals, but we can stop the opposition scoring them.

Flynn Downes shoots at Stadium MK Picture PagepixFlynn Downes shoots at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

I'm not a stats man.

Well, I say that, I used to be until I got insulted on Twitter a couple of years ago after my straw poll of pals down the Bristol reckoned salted peanuts were better than dry roasted.. 52% to 48% was the result.. I wish I'd never bothered putting it out there.

"Keep Brexit out of peanuts you idiot", was one of the more printable posts I received from someone called @KPCRUNCHCRUSHER!

However, I was reading one stat today that showed Town fans at MK Dons (3,360) was only one person less than the combined sets of League One away fans at all the other games on Tuesday night (3,361).

If my friends Jon and Jackie had decided to head to MK instead of going to the pictures to see Downton Abbey (followed by pizza and beer at Spoons), Town would have had more than the rest of the League put together.

Still, how cool is that stat?

Yes, it's a great time to be a Town fan.

And quite frankly, we deserve it after last season's relegation and the rather mind-numbing few seasons previous.

Were you at Stadium MK on Tuesday? Were you one of the 3,360?

Big Terry Butcher on the touchline with Marcus before kick-off, Lambo giving it the fist pump to our superb fans at the end of the game. Nolan on the scoresheet.

We're all one again.

Happy days.

Kayden Jackson fails to beat the offside trap at Stadium MK Picture PagepixKayden Jackson fails to beat the offside trap at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

I CAN'T remember if I've been to Gillingham.

I haven't played golf there, although I do remember looking for an Airbnb once.

Would have booked it as well, but my computer froze as I went to press 'pay'. After 15 minutes of swearing I was back online, but on my return the apartment had been taken!

Town fans cheering the team on at Stadium MK Picture PagepixTown fans cheering the team on at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

I also know that unless you are going the long way round from Suffolk, or by boat, you will need to pay the Dartford Crossing Charge.

For info, it's free to cross before 6am and after 10pm.

I went with the wife to Hastings the other week and found myself crawling at 43mph on the M25 towards the Crossing as the clock ticked towards 10pm one Friday evening.

"Why we going so slowly?", she said.

"Conserving tyre pressures", was the only thing I could think of... I got 'the look'.

So, can the Super Blues keep their unbeaten League One form going at the Gills?

Flynn Downes is man-handled at Stadium MK Picture PagepixFlynn Downes is man-handled at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

Well, they are not in bad form themselves and are unbeaten in their last three League One games.

The purist could say Saturday is a dress rehearsal for our Leasing.com clash next month at Portman Road between the two sides. I'm only joking - I think!

No, all I care about is another clean sheet, a Jon Nolan hat-trick, a return journey over the Dartford Crossing at 10.01pm. And a good night's kip!

UP THE TOWN!

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

