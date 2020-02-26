Wark and Holland lead the way as Ipswich Town announce 12 legends to be honoured in Portman Road makeover

John Wark and Matt Holland finished first and second in the vote. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town have announced the 12 players who will be honoured as part of the club's rejuvenation of Portman Road.

Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen and Matt Holland have all won trophies with Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen and Matt Holland have all won trophies with Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Approaching 2,000 season ticket holders responded to a request from the club to cast their votes for the dozen players they wanted to feature on the 12 pillars running through the concourse of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

Midfielders John Wark and Matt Holland led the voting, with the 12 largely made up of players from Sir Bobby Robson's sides of he late 1970s and early 1980s.

Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Kevin Beattie, George Burley, Frans Thijssen and Arnold Muhren were all voted for by supporters, while Ray Crawford of Sir Alf Ramsey's great Ipswich side was also named.

Marcus Stewart and Jim Magilton join Holland in representing Burley's Ipswich side which won promotion to the Premier League and then finished fifth, qualifying for Europe.

Ipswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town are looking to decorate the concoure of the Sir Alf Ramsey stand. Picture: ITFC

Current skipper, Luke Chambers, finished 15th in the voting.

The tribute to the 12 should be in place before the end of the season and is one part of a makeover taking place at Portman Road.

The stairwells in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand will feature club graphics while the history of the club will be portrayed in the windows in the Cobbold Stand over the summer.

Flags featuring other iconic players will be in place next week in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand concourse while a Legends of Ipswich Town mural in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand has proved popular with supporters.

Ipswich Town's 12 Pillars

1 John Wark

2 Matt Holland

3 Mick Mills

4 Terry Butcher

5 Paul Mariner

6 Kevin Beattie

7 George Burley

8 Ray Crawford

9 Arnold Muhren

10 Frans Thijssen

11 Marcus Stewart

12 Jim Magilton