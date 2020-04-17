E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town fans will be able to enter Portman Road using mobile phones as Blues announce ticket news

PUBLISHED: 16:25 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 17 April 2020

It is not known when fans will be able to return to Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It is not known when fans will be able to return to Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have teamed up with an world-leading ticketing company in a move the club say will greatly benefit supporters attending games.

Ipswich Town director of retail operations Lee Hyde and SeatGeek managing director Peter Joyce. PICTURE: ITFCIpswich Town director of retail operations Lee Hyde and SeatGeek managing director Peter Joyce. PICTURE: ITFC

The Blues have followed Manchester City and Leicester amongst others in teaming up with SeatGeek, the global leading mobile-focused ticket platform, in a multi-year partnership. The SeatGeek platform is widely used in the NFL, NBA and NHL in North America.

The deal will see SeatGeek serve as the club’s primary ticketing partner from the 2020/21 season, with the company’s mobile app making it quicker and more convenient to purchase tickets to Town games.

The move will also see allow fans to enter Portman Road by scanning barcodes on their mobile phones, rather than by using either a paper ticket or season ticket card.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Ipswich Town’s ticket offices will be powered by SeatGeek in time for the start of the 2020/21 season,” said Town’s director of retail operations, Lee Hyde.

“We are always looking to provide our supporters with the best possible experience and after an exhaustive process we have every confidence that we have selected the perfect partner in SeatGeek.

“Our fans will instantly notice an improved user experience throughout the purchase journey and SeatGeek’s SRO technology will allow us to strengthen communication with our supporters.

“SeatGeek’s approach to ongoing technical upgrades will ensure an extremely reliable, convenient and secure ticket purchasing process for fans.

MORE: EFL boss: Games will resume behind closed doors but broadcast live for fans

“Ipswich Town will benefit from much improved flexibility in terms of selling tickets and a wider arsenal of functionality. Together we will work to introduce mobile-friendly ticket fulfilment with access control turnstiles at Portman Road allowing the scanning of tickets from mobile handsets. This will vastly improve the matchday experience of Blues’ fans from the start of the 2020/21 season.

“While match tickets, season tickets and memberships are at the forefront of the online ticketing experience, Town fans will also be able to book a number of hospitality packages for matches from the 2020/21 season onwards too. Further, detailed, information will be communicated to fans in due course with regards to the launch of the SeatGeek ticketing experience.”

Peter Joyce, managing director of EMEA Sport at SeatGeek, added: “Ipswich Town is a club with a proud history and we are thrilled to have them join the list of partners using SeatGeek’s ticketing technology.

“Our team are working closely with Ipswich to prepare for the season ticket launch and we look forward to the full rollout ahead of next season at Portman Road.”

Town join a growing number of UK based sports clubs that have chosen SeatGeek’s SRO platform to power their ticketing, including Premier League sides Manchester City, Newcastle, Leicester, Aston Villa and Wolves along with West Brom, Derby, Middlesbrough and Stoke in the Championship and a range of other clients across UK football, rugby and cricket, including the famous Lords Cricket Ground.

