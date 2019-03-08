Lambert's squad rotation wheel keeps on spinning... so who's played the most minutes and who's lacking time on the pitch?

Paul Lambert has been rotating his squad this season, with Luke Chambers and Andre Dozzell at opposite ends of the table when it comes to minutes played. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert's squad rotation policy has been in full effect so far this season, with the Ipswich Town boss using a total of 28 players during his side's 14 games.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

That's a total of 1,260 minutes of action, but which players have featured most and who are lacking in game time?

Tomas Holy is the only player to have played in every minute of all 11 League One games this season, with the Czech keeper coming up with seven clean sheets and only conceding five goals during that run. That's meant Will Norris, signed on loan from Wolves in the summer, has been restricted to three cup appearances so far.

Cole Skuse and Flynn Downes have both started the 11 league games but have been subbed off once each, while James Norwood has featured in every league game but came on as a substitute at Gillingham.

Luke Chambers has played every minute since missing the opening day victory over Burton Albion due to suspension aside from the victory over Wimbledon, with Luke Woolfenden, James Wilson, Alan Judge, Gwion Edwards, Danny Rowe and Kayden Jackson the other players to have reached double figures in the appearance stakes, having all been involved in cup games.

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options. Photo: Steve Waller Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options. Photo: Steve Waller

Downes and Jackson are the only two players to have made appearances in 12 games so far this season, each appearing once in cup competitions, while Emyr Huws has appeared nine times and totalled 378 minutes as he steps up his return from a serious knee injury.

Jon Nolan, Will Keane and Toto Nsiala all figure to feature more often now they are over the injuries which kept them out of the start of the season.

Luke Garbutt and Jordan Roberts are both notable for their 'goals to minutes' ratios, with Garbutt netting three times and providing two further assists in just 399 minutes of action while Roberts has netted three EFL Trophy goals in his 204 minutes on the field this season.

Andre Dozzell has made just four appearances this season, totalling 226 minutes of action.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere - Lionel Messi would have been proud! Picture: STEVE WALLER Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere - Lionel Messi would have been proud! Picture: STEVE WALLER

The likes of Freddie Sears, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester and Tristan Nydam have yet to take to the field this season as they continue to deal with lengthy injuries, meaning Lambert's rotation policy is likely to have a few spins left in it when the Blues return to action after the international break.

Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town appearances during 2019/20

Tomas Holy - 990 (11 starts)

Cole Skuse - 964 (11 starts)

Flynn Downes - 944 (11 starts, one sub)

Luke Chambers - 900 (10 starts)

Luke Woolfenden - 900 (10 starts)

James Wilson - 879 (10 starts)

Kayden Jackson - 860 (10 starts, two sub)

James Norwood - 824 (10 starts, one sub)

Myles Kenlock - 810 (nine starts)

Alan Judge - 612 (six starts, four sub)

Kane Vincent Young - 586 (seven starts)

Gwion Edwards - 565 (six starts, four sub)

Danny Rowe - 546 (six starts, four sub)

Janoi Donacien - 496 (six starts)

Jon Nolan - 449 (four starts, three sub)

Luke Garbutt - 399 (five starts)

Emyr Huws - 378 (four starts, five sub)

Will Norris - 270 (Three starts)

Idris El Mizouni - 242 (three starts, two sub)

Andre Dozzell - 226 (three starts, one sub)

Armando Dobra - 224 (two starts, one sub)

Jordan Roberts - 204 (three stars, one sub)

Will Keane - 156 (one start, two sub)

Anthony Georgiou - 136 (five sub)

Toto Nsiala - 90 (one start)

Bailey Clements - 90 (one start)

Tyreece Simpson - 22 (one sub)

Tommy Hughes - 10 (one sub