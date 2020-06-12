No Ipswich Town player-of-the-year will be crowned this season
PUBLISHED: 12:41 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 12 June 2020
There will be no Ipswich Town Supporters Club Player-of-the-Year crowned this year.
The Ipswich Town Supporters hold the annual vote at the end of every season, with the winner announced at an end-of-season awards evening held at the end of the campaign.
This year’s event was due to be held on April 18 but, due to the coronavirus outbreak, had to be cancelled. The Supporters Club have now announced it will not be rescheduled, meaning no player-of-the-season will be crowned.
Luke Chambers’ won last year’s award after three-successive victories for former Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.
The Supporters Club are still set to recognise the players who made their Ipswich Town debuts this season, while they have also invited the club to put forward their choice for the academy player-of-the-year.
Any fans who had previously bought tickets to the end-of-season awards evening can request a refund, donate the money to the club’s academy or roll their ticket over to next year’s event.
Fans wishing to request a refund can email Officialitsc@gmail.com or markeramsay58@gmail.com , or contact the Supporters Club via Twitter @itscofficial.
IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR
2019/2020: No winner
2018/2019: Luke Chambers
2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski
2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski
2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski
2014/2015: Daryl Murphy
2013/2014: Christophe Berra
2012/2013: Tommy Smith
2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell
2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard
2009/2010: Gareth McAuley
2008/2009: Richard Wright
2007/2008: Jonathan Walters
2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski
2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis
2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi
2003/2004: Ian Westlake
2002/2003: Matt Holland
2001/2002: Mark Venus
2000/2001: Marcus Stewart
1999/2000: James Scowcroft
1998/1999: Jamie Clapham
1997/1998: Matt Holland
1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco
1995/1996: Simon Milton
1994/1995: Craig Forrest
1993/1994: John Wark
1992/1993: Mick Stockwell
1991/1992: John Wark
1990/1991: David Linighan
1989/1990: John Wark
1988/1989: John Wark
1987/1988: Frank Yallop
1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan
1985/1986: Terry Butcher
1984/1985: Terry Butcher
1983/1984: Trevor Putney
1982/1983: Paul Mariner
1981/1982: Alan Brazil
1980/1981: Paul Cooper
1979/1980: Frans Thijssen
