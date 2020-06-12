E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No Ipswich Town player-of-the-year will be crowned this season

PUBLISHED: 12:41 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 12 June 2020

A promising season for Ipswich Town drifted away. Picture Pagepix Ltd

A promising season for Ipswich Town drifted away. Picture Pagepix Ltd

There will be no Ipswich Town Supporters Club Player-of-the-Year crowned this year.

The Ipswich Town Supporters hold the annual vote at the end of every season, with the winner announced at an end-of-season awards evening held at the end of the campaign.

This year’s event was due to be held on April 18 but, due to the coronavirus outbreak, had to be cancelled. The Supporters Club have now announced it will not be rescheduled, meaning no player-of-the-season will be crowned.

Luke Chambers’ won last year’s award after three-successive victories for former Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Supporters Club are still set to recognise the players who made their Ipswich Town debuts this season, while they have also invited the club to put forward their choice for the academy player-of-the-year.

Any fans who had previously bought tickets to the end-of-season awards evening can request a refund, donate the money to the club’s academy or roll their ticket over to next year’s event.

Fans wishing to request a refund can email Officialitsc@gmail.com or markeramsay58@gmail.com , or contact the Supporters Club via Twitter @itscofficial.

IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR

2019/2020: No winner

2018/2019: Luke Chambers

2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski

2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski

2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski

2014/2015: Daryl Murphy

2013/2014: Christophe Berra

2012/2013: Tommy Smith

2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell

2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard

2009/2010: Gareth McAuley

2008/2009: Richard Wright

2007/2008: Jonathan Walters

2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski

2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis

2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi

2003/2004: Ian Westlake

2002/2003: Matt Holland

2001/2002: Mark Venus

2000/2001: Marcus Stewart

1999/2000: James Scowcroft

1998/1999: Jamie Clapham

1997/1998: Matt Holland

1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco

1995/1996: Simon Milton

1994/1995: Craig Forrest

1993/1994: John Wark

1992/1993: Mick Stockwell

1991/1992: John Wark

1990/1991: David Linighan

1989/1990: John Wark

1988/1989: John Wark

1987/1988: Frank Yallop

1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan

1985/1986: Terry Butcher

1984/1985: Terry Butcher

1983/1984: Trevor Putney

1982/1983: Paul Mariner

1981/1982: Alan Brazil

1980/1981: Paul Cooper

1979/1980: Frans Thijssen

