Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with young Liverpool star Woodburn

18 August, 2020 - 14:37
Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool star Ben Woodburn.

According to Goal.com, the Blues and League One rivals Portsmouth are both interested in bringing in the young Welsh international on loan.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who can play on the wing, spent last season on loan at Oxford United but only played 16 games, scoring one goal, after breaking both feet - one after the other.

MORE: Ex-boss Hurst tips Town for EFL Trophy after group stage draw

But fully fit, Woodburn is a serious talent - he’s Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer, and has already won ten caps for Wales, netting twice.

However, while Town are know to be in the market for a winger, a move for Woodburn would perhaps be a surprise given how well stocked they are in midfield, and with the likes of Jack Lankester and Idris El Mizouni returning from injuries.

