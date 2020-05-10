‘We should see a reversal of the power balance’ - Lambert believes virus could change football for good
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 May 2020
Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes football could ultimately be changed for the better by the coronavirus crisis.
The game in this country is on hold due to the global pandemic, with it now looking likely the League One and League Two seasons will be called off and a series of formulas used to decide the final standings.
There is serious doubt surrounding next season too but, once life has returned to normal, Lambert believes some of the necessary changes could have a positive impact on the sport.
The Scot believes that change may be felt hardest outside the Premier League, with the Scot suggesting the financial state of the sport may tip the balance back in favour of clubs and away from players and agents.
“When life has finally returned to normal, I think football will change for the better,” Lambert told The Guardian.
“We should see the reversal of a power balance that has swung the wrong way for too long, switching it back in favour of the clubs.
“I would certainly expect that to happen in the divisions below the Premier League, where the financial implications of Covid-19 are hitting particularly hard.
“Players and agents will have to lower their expectations, and we will see fewer instances of football clubs being held to ransom over deals and contracts.”
Speaking at a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee meeting recently, EFL chairman Rick Parry suggested clubs outside the Premier League are facing up to a potential £200million financial deficit by September due to losses incurred during the crisis.
Ipswich could lose as much as £3million during the lockdown period of the pandemic, while those losses would certainly increase given the likelihood of next season beginning behind closed doors or being significantly delayed.
