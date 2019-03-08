Video

'He's given us another dimension... he's a massive weapon' - Lambert hails Vincent-Young's start to life at Town

Kane Vincent-Young has added 'another dimension' to the Ipswich Town side, according to manager Paul Lambert.

The 23-year-old was signed in a £500,000 deal from Colchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window and has been an instant hit, seamlessly finding his feet at right-back.

As well as being a solid defender, his attacking instincts have been a real plus for Lambert's men, with the Town boss delighted with the way his new 'weapon' has settled into his surroundings.

"He's been brilliant, he really has," Lambert said. "We're really happy with him and it's there for everybody to see.

"He's given us another dimension to the game and he's performing at a really high level.

"I think it's a massive weapon for us with his speed and the way he gets up and down that side.

"He's a really nice lad as well and I always think that's important. I'm really happy with the way he's performed.

"Having good people is vital," Lambert continued. "It doesn't matter how good a player someone is, if they're not a good character you can forget it because that's not healthy for anybody. That's for the team, me the club. Everybody.

"Character for me probably goes over and above everything."

Another summer signing, central defender James Wilson, has also adapted quickly following his move to Portman Road.

"James has done really well and Tuesday night (at MK Dons) was his best game. I thought he was excellent," Lambert said.

"Having Toto (Nsiala) back is going to be a big bonus for us as well. I'd much rather have that competition than not."

Tuesday night's win at MK Dons saw Luke Garbutt return to the side after more than a month on the sidelines, with Lambert admitting his side missed the quality the Everton loanee's left foot brings.

"Garbutt was a big miss when he went out injured because he gave us a balance on the left side," Lambert said.

"Myles was playing well with Garbutt in front of him and then Garbs got injured.

"We lost his free-kicks, corner kicks and all of that. We missed it.

"To be out for a month and then come back and play the way he did, along with Emyr (Huws) and (Jon) Nolan), was excellent. They all were.

"Those three lads haven't played a lot of late and they contributed hugely."