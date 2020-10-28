E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert hoping to return for Crewe clash after negative Covid test

PUBLISHED: 12:18 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 28 October 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

PA Wire

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has tested negative for coronavirus and is hoping to return to the dugout for the weekend visit of Crewe.

The Scot was tested yesterday after reporting symptoms in the hours leading up to the game with Gillingham, with first team coach Matt Gill returning a positive test over the weekend.

It’s hoped Lambert will be able to return for the game with Crewe, after missing the Gillingham win, but will continue to be monitored.

“While obviously encouraging that the manager has tested negative, we still have to show a degree of caution,” Town physio, Matt Byard, said.

“We will monitor the symptoms over the next couple of days. If they start to clear up then I’d expect the manager to be back at the training ground on Friday morning. If the symptoms remain or increase, then we will have to do another test.”





