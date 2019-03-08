'Some of the goals were brilliant' - Lambert pleased as strikers catch fire but Town boss not getting carried away

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on during the Colchester United v Ipswich Town (Pre season friendly) match . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was pleased with the finishing prowess of strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson but isn't getting carried away following his side's 5-0 win at Colchester.

Skipper Luke Chambers congratulates James Norwood after he had scored from the spot in the first half of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Skipper Luke Chambers congratulates James Norwood after he had scored from the spot in the first half of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Norwood scored a hat-trick and Jackson added two more as the Blues ran out comfortable winners in Essex tonight, with the pair linking up well while playing as a front two for 30 minutes in the second half.

"Norwood is a finisher, everyone can see that and it's good for him and Jackson was really lively," Lambert said.

"They are both scoring in pre-season games and the two of them know where the goal is.

"It doesn't matter what level they've come at, some of the goals tonight were brilliant."

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

When asked what he took away from the Blues' first pre-season friendly on home soil, following a tour of Germany, Lambert said: "It's 90 minutes and the fitness levels will be getting higher.

"We played some really tough games in Germany against Paderborn (3-2 loss) and Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-1 loss). We played well against Paderborn but were like an Under 18 team against Dusseldorf, but that's fine because I picked the team and the lads needed minutes.

James Norwood scores from the spot to give Town the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM James Norwood scores from the spot to give Town the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"We played well tonight but the expectance level at the football club is what it is because of the badge and what's happened to the club in the past. I get all that but we have to have a realism because we are still really, really young.

"We have to work with what we've got but they can play. They'll make mistakes and, while I hate the expression 'work in progress' that's exactly what we are."

Luke Garbutt made his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt, playing the first half, while trialist James Wilson played the second after the former Lincoln central defender joined up with the Blues on Wednesday.

"Garbutt played his first 45 minutes and has only trained for a few days in Germany - he hadn't done anything before then so I'm happy with his 45," Lambert said.

Town fans pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"Emyr came on and gave us 30 minutes and some of the lads played 90."

Cole Skuse missed last night's game with a hip injury but could be back in time for Tuesday's visit to Notts County, with the midfielder joining Town's growing injury list.

"He slipped on Wednesday with nobody near him at the start of training," Lambert said.

"He's jarred his hip and could have played but thought it was too risky."