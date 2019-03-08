Video

‘I will drip feed him in and see how he does’ - Lambert won’t rush talented El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni comes off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Ashton Gate. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Paul Lambert believes Idris El Mizouni has a ‘big future’ with Ipswich Town but will not rush the young midfielder’s progress.

Paul Lambert gave Idris El Mizouni a good luck hug before he entered the game in Bristol. Picture: PAGEPIX Paul Lambert gave Idris El Mizouni a good luck hug before he entered the game in Bristol. Picture: PAGEPIX

El Mizouni, an 18-year-old Tunisian youth international who moved to Ipswich in 2017, came off the bench for his Ipswich debut at Bristol City on Tuesday evening and made a positive impact during his 15 minutes on the field.

The teenager was one of six homegrown youngsters in the Ipswich squad at Ashton Gate, with Lambert impressed with what he saw.

“He’s trained really well the times he’s trained with us and has played well with the kids in his own age group,” Lambert said.

Idris El Mizouni plays the ball forward at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix Idris El Mizouni plays the ball forward at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

“There’s only so much football you can play with your own age group until you’re thrown into the men’s game.

“I will drip feed him in and see how he does. He’s a player who has been here since he was a kid and it’s great for him.

“He did well when he came on and smelt danger towards the end and he’s another with a big future.

“You can go through all the kids and they all have a big future.”

El Mizouni replaced Irish playmaker Alan Judge for his Ipswich debut in Bristol, with the Irishman impressed with what he saw from the teenager.

“The gaffer has said enough times that if you do well then you’ll play,” Judge said.

“Idris came on and it’s not as if the game was over and out of reach, he put him on at 1-1 and that’s the way the gaffer is. If you’re doing well, he’ll put you on and give you a game.

El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy as a scholar in 2017. Picture Pagepix El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy as a scholar in 2017. Picture Pagepix

“As you saw when he came on he can run with the ball well and he defends as well – he saw a bit of danger at the back stick.

“He got in there and worked and that’s what the manager wants. That’s all the manager wants, for you to run and show your ability.”

Teddy Bishop, another academy product, has played alongside El Mizouni in the Blues’ Under 23s this season and believes his fellow midfielder can make the grade.

New boy Idris El Mizouni at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix New boy Idris El Mizouni at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

“You look at our Under 23s this season and that’s mostly built up from under 18s and they’re top of the league and flying,” Bishop said.

“I’ve played in a few of those games and there are some really good players coming through.

“Idris is a really good player. I’ve played with him a few times and he’s got a really good future ahead of him.

“We’ve always had a good academy so to keep developing those players is great and maybe towards the end of this season and next season they can all get a chance.”

