'We're more than capable of going there to win' - Lambert on Town's League One visit to Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 December 2019

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town travel to Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert doesn't expect the Blues' FA Cup victory at Sincil Bank to have any impact on his side's return to Lincoln this weekend.

Alan Judge's stoppage-time strike won the first round replay between the two sides on November 20, with that game the last time Ipswich managed to win inside 90 minutes.

But, as the two teams prepare to do it all again in the league, Lambert doesn't expect his side's win to have any real impact.

"Every game's hard but we'll go there and try to win, we'll give it everything we've got as normal in front of another big crowd," he said.

"We're a big scalp for everybody and that will be no different to what it was in the FA Cup game. We'll get after it and give it a good go.

"It's a totally different game and you have to earn the right to win. We're more than capable of going there to win."

Lambert confirmed Flynn Downes had been left on the bench for the Boxing Day game

"He might come back but we've got Sunday and then Wycombe again on Wednesday.

"The team is strong with Luke back from suspension so the squad's in a good position."

Lincoln went down 1-0 to promotion-chasing Oxford United on Boxing Day but manager Michael Appleton was pleased with his side's display which, he says, will 'win us a lot of games' of they are able to replicate it.

"I thought we had them on the ropes in the second half," said Appleton.

"If we play like that, or anywhere near that, we'll be fine and we'll win a lot of games.

"We came up against a side which is riding high. I believe they'll finish in the top two. I think they'll go up automatically.

"It's difficult to be too disappointed with the players. Frustrated, yes. We need to move on quickly but not forget how well we played.

"But if you look at the bigger picture, the areas we got into, the chances to score goals, I've got to be happy.

"The reality is, we need to be better in the box. It's as simple as that. And the only way you get better in the box is by training and working on it, or by bringing players in."

