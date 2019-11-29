E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He's been training really well... he's looking a lot sharper' - Lambert on improving defender Nsiala

PUBLISHED: 15:15 29 November 2019

Toto Nsiala in action during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala in action during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been impressed with defender Toto Nsiala's performances in training ahead of the Blues' two cup games in the next few days.

Toto Nsiala protests with referee Kevin Johnson after he awarded Lincoln a penalty at Portman Road. Picture: Steve WallerToto Nsiala protests with referee Kevin Johnson after he awarded Lincoln a penalty at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller

It's been a difficult season for Nsiala so far, which he began on the sidelines with a hamstring injury before returning to give away two penalties in the matches against Accrington Stanley and Lincoln.

He's likely to be involved as Ipswich first take on Coventry in the FA Cup on Sunday and then Peterborough in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, with Lambert happy with the progress the defender has made.

"I'll see how he us but he's trained really well and has looked better," Lambert said.

"He's taken a little while to get up to speed but he's done well in training in the last few weeks and has looked quite good.

Toto Nsiala warming up during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala warming up during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

"Any player will want to force their way into the team but Toto's definitely been looking a lot sharper."

Lambert is likely to make changes for the visit to Coventry's temporary home of St Andrew's in Birmingham, with Flynn Downes potentially returning after missing the draw with Wycombe with a virus.

The Town boss has a decision to make regarding James Norwood, with the striker short of training of late but suspended for the league visit to the Sky Blues next weekend.

Jordan Roberts is another who could return after injuring his toe in the EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham in October.

Lambert said: "James (Norwood) scored two against Southend and then had a break with his injury, while Kayden's (Jackson) been a little stop-start but is going well.

"We'll see how they are.

Toto Nsiala and Gwion Edwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comToto Nsiala and Gwion Edwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Jordan will come into my thinking between now and Wednesday, so that's one we'll decide on.

"We want to try and win a cup tie on Sunday and we'll try and get through."

On the prospect of youngsters Ben Folami and Brett McGavin being involved, Lambert said: "Brett's done fine.

"He's trained with us in the last few days and he's done well when he's played. He got a little knock at Lincoln so he's been fine.

"Ben got a knock when he was away with Australia but he's back training and we'll see how he is and we'll decide on a squad.

"He's done well but he's only a kid still. I don't want the kids to think it's a gift and you have to earn the right."

