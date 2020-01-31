Lambert the chances of a deadline day deal, being priced out of the market, Downes and Woolfenden and a loan for Dobra

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert hasn't ruled out a late move before tonight's transfer deadline but admitted he has been priced out of adding to his squad during the January window.

It's expected to be a quiet deadline day at Portman Road, with Paul Lambert having until 11pm tonight to add to his squad. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com It's expected to be a quiet deadline day at Portman Road, with Paul Lambert having until 11pm tonight to add to his squad. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Defender Josh Earl is so far the only addition to the Ipswich squad this month, with the defender joining on loan from Preston, with Lambert stating the club 'can't go out and buy' despite the recent sale of Bartosz Bialkowski to Millwall.

The Town boss has said he has made a number of enquiries regarding loan moves for 'proven' players but has found the finances involved prohibitive,

"We can't go out and buy," Lambert said.

"I've enquired about a few loans to see if people can come in and help but the money is incredible on some of them so it won't be feasible really, unless something pops up.

Paul Lambert is expecting a quiet deadline day at Ipswich Town, with Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes both linked with Premier League moves during the window. Picture: ARCHANT Paul Lambert is expecting a quiet deadline day at Ipswich Town, with Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes both linked with Premier League moves during the window. Picture: ARCHANT

"I'm never quite convinced with the January window because you get players who aren't fit and take a month to get fit and you inherit other people's problems.

"The lads have done brilliantly so they deserve to stay there because they have got us into this position. Sometimes you bring a few into the dressing room and you can disturb it a little then they go back and you don't see them for dust.

"It's not a window I'm a great fan of."

Armando Dobra could be available for loan today. Photo: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra could be available for loan today. Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Town boss continued: "Marcus has been great but the players I enquired about were too rich, so then it's whether you go for kids who aren't any better than our kids or not ready to come into this environment.

"The ones I did go for were proven lads who we knew could do it but the level of money was extreme. It's either ones not playing who take three weeks to get fit or kids who are on a first loan and you're never quite sure what you're getting.

"It's a dangerous one. They have to be ones who you think are going to help you. The money is high and there are Premier League ones we have looked at where you suddenly find out there's a massive bill attached to it if you don't play them.

"We're not in a position to pay that or guarantee lads games. That's not healthy for anyone and it's too rich for us."

When asked about the sale of Bialkowski, and whether he was frustrated not to be able to spend the incoming transfer fee, Lambert said: "It was the right thing for the club and the right thing for the club with finances dictating a hell of a lot with fees and wages, whatever the case may be.

"It was right. Bart himself wanted to go as well. I knew that if the money came in we wouldn't see it and that's fine.

"There's no point in me (moaning). If we sold Bart for £30million then dear oh dear there's no way that could happen. It is what it is and there's no point complaining about why it's not there."

When asked about the futures of Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes, who have both been linked with Premier League clubs this month, Lambert said: "There's certainly no way (they're leaving) unless somebody comes in with an incredible amount of money. There's no way those two will be leaving."

The Town boss could potentially allow some of his younger players out on loan today, with Armando Dobra a potential mover should a club come in for the young Albanian international.

"If somebody came in for Dobs we'd probably have to look at it," Lambert said.

"He's in the same bracket as Idris, in what I think of the two of them, so whether something happens later on I don't know.

"He's definitely a good little player, Dobra."

"It's good for their development. If the club's going to go with the strategy of rearing its own because it doesn't have the finances to go and buy players, unless we sell a few guys, then that'a pathway we have to go with.

"Some will adapt well, one or two will find it a bit difficult, but Under 23s football isn't helping as I've said before."