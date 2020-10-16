Lambert not expecting any deadline day business but admits he would have liked a striker

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has said he doesn't expect to make any further signings. Photo: PA PA Wire

Paul Lambert isn’t expecting any significant movement in or out on a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town.

The Blues boss has stated on several occasions over the last two weeks that he doesn’t expect to bring in any further players before today’s 5pm deadline, having recruited David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins on free transfers and loaning in Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts.

Lambert admitted he would have liked to bring in a striker, given James Norwood and Aaron Drinan are both injured, but accepts finance and the newly-introduced League One salary cap makes that almost impossible.

“There’s nothing coming in,” the Town boss said. “That’s where we are and we need to get on with it.

“We would have (liked to add) because it’s important to try and strengthen but I don’t get caught up in it.”

While no new faces are expected, Ipswich had been working on deals to send some of their younger players out on loan.

Ben Folami is set to join Australian side Melbourne Victory on a temporary basis in the coming weeks, but the likes of Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin and Corrie Ndaba are all set to stay at Portman Road despite interest from League Two sides.

Lambert said Dobra is keen to stay at Ipswich and fight for his place while McGavin and Ndaba are now needed for cover at their parent club, given injuries have left Town a little short in central midfield and at left-back.

“We would have liked to have got a few of the young guys out but at this moment we can’t because of the injury situation,” Lambert said.

“So unless anything jumps out at me then they will be staying.

“Ben Folami is one where something might happen (with Melbourne) and we had one or two in for Dobs, but he wasn’t so keen to go and do it.

“Getting the right club is important for their development. Idris is at Cambridge and enjoying it and that’s the most important thing.”