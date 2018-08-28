Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘We didn’t want to come here and be a team of shrinking violets’ - Lambert proud of his players in Norwich loss

PUBLISHED: 15:42 10 February 2019

Paul Lambert, pictured watching from the stands after being sent off in Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Norwich City. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert, pictured watching from the stands after being sent off in Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Norwich City. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was proud of his side’s performance and the fight his players showed despite their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich.

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture PagepixPaul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Teemu Pukki added a brace to Onel Hernandez’s second-minute goal to secure a comfortable victory for the Canaries, on an afternoon where Lambert was shown a red card for his part in a brawl just minutes before the half-time whistle.

The Blues responded well following the early opener at a time when it would have been easy for the visitors to fold, leaving Lambert proud of his side’s efforts at the home of the Championship leaders.

When asked whether the scoreline was a true reflection of the game, Lambert said: “No, I don’t but I thought we lost a poor first goal.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki scored twice to secure the win for Norwich. Picture: PATeemu Pukki scored twice to secure the win for Norwich. Picture: PA

“After that I thought we played really well and in the second half we were in the ascendancy before Matty Pennington, who I thought had a really good going, maybe being a young lad maybe should have gone back to Bart but played it inside and got caught from there.

“But for effort and commitment I can’t ask anything more. The fight, that’s the way you play football because you have to have that fight.

“We didn’t want to come here and be a team of shrinking violets. We have a lot of fans come to watch us and we have to play like that from now on in.

“We have 15 games to go and that fight and that endeavour… we’re a good side when he knock it around but we need that fight at certain times.

Lambert was proud of his team's performance despite the 3-0 loss. Picture: PAGEPIXLambert was proud of his team's performance despite the 3-0 loss. Picture: PAGEPIX

“I don’t mind lads making mistakes as long as you have that fight.”

MORE: Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten in fiery derby as Lambert sees red

When asked where he felt the game was won and lost, Lambert said: “It was in the top end of the pitch really.

“They’ve got their breaks at the right times but in the game there was nothing in it. We came here and we played well and had a lot of the ball and made it a fight.

“If you look at the two teams today you wouldn’t think there was a disparity there, but there is.

“Norwich have that bit of momentum but are they good enough to do it (go up)? I don’t know, time will tell.

“I’m sure Leeds, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will have something to say about it. That’s football.”

Defeat and results on Saturday leave the Blues nine points adrift of fourth-bottom Rotherham, heading into Wednesday night’s clash with Derby at Portman Road.

MORE: Watch the brawl that led to Paul Lambert being sent off on dramatic return to Norwich with Ipswich

“We have a really good group of lads and they gave me everything so I can’t ask any more,” Lambert said.

“The support has been incredible. We’re in the fight and that’s a good thing.

“You are going into a run of games now and anything can happen so we have to keep the belief.

“We’ll have a day to analyse this and then we’ll concentrate on derby.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Watch the brawl that led to Paul Lambert being sent off on dramatic return to Norwich with Ipswich

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was sent off just before half-time. Picture: SKY SPORTS

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social media reacts to Lambert’s derby day brawl

Do you think Paul Lambert deserved to be sent to the stands? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Clearing clouds bring risk of overnight frost – but warmer weather on the way

Ice building on fence posts Picture: LOUSIE RACKSTRAW

‘We are just so thankful to everybody’ - Rougham fire family a day on

The scene in High Rougham, not far from Blackthorpe Barns, as firefighters tackle a blaze in a thatched property Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Two Ipswich fans arrested as police praise ‘good-spirit’ of supporters during derby

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.

‘Do I regret it? No I don’t’ – Paul Lambert on his East Anglian derby brawl and a war of words with Farke

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists