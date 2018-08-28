‘We didn’t want to come here and be a team of shrinking violets’ - Lambert proud of his players in Norwich loss

Paul Lambert, pictured watching from the stands after being sent off in Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Norwich City. Picture: PA PA Wire

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was proud of his side’s performance and the fight his players showed despite their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich.

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Teemu Pukki added a brace to Onel Hernandez’s second-minute goal to secure a comfortable victory for the Canaries, on an afternoon where Lambert was shown a red card for his part in a brawl just minutes before the half-time whistle.

The Blues responded well following the early opener at a time when it would have been easy for the visitors to fold, leaving Lambert proud of his side’s efforts at the home of the Championship leaders.

When asked whether the scoreline was a true reflection of the game, Lambert said: “No, I don’t but I thought we lost a poor first goal.

Teemu Pukki scored twice to secure the win for Norwich. Picture: PA Teemu Pukki scored twice to secure the win for Norwich. Picture: PA

“After that I thought we played really well and in the second half we were in the ascendancy before Matty Pennington, who I thought had a really good going, maybe being a young lad maybe should have gone back to Bart but played it inside and got caught from there.

“But for effort and commitment I can’t ask anything more. The fight, that’s the way you play football because you have to have that fight.

“We didn’t want to come here and be a team of shrinking violets. We have a lot of fans come to watch us and we have to play like that from now on in.

“We have 15 games to go and that fight and that endeavour… we’re a good side when he knock it around but we need that fight at certain times.

Lambert was proud of his team's performance despite the 3-0 loss. Picture: PAGEPIX Lambert was proud of his team's performance despite the 3-0 loss. Picture: PAGEPIX

“I don’t mind lads making mistakes as long as you have that fight.”

When asked where he felt the game was won and lost, Lambert said: “It was in the top end of the pitch really.

“They’ve got their breaks at the right times but in the game there was nothing in it. We came here and we played well and had a lot of the ball and made it a fight.

Fiery end to the first half



“If you look at the two teams today you wouldn’t think there was a disparity there, but there is.

“Norwich have that bit of momentum but are they good enough to do it (go up)? I don’t know, time will tell.

“I’m sure Leeds, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will have something to say about it. That’s football.”

Defeat and results on Saturday leave the Blues nine points adrift of fourth-bottom Rotherham, heading into Wednesday night’s clash with Derby at Portman Road.

“We have a really good group of lads and they gave me everything so I can’t ask any more,” Lambert said.

“The support has been incredible. We’re in the fight and that’s a good thing.

“You are going into a run of games now and anything can happen so we have to keep the belief.

“We’ll have a day to analyse this and then we’ll concentrate on derby.”