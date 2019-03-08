Partly Cloudy

'I'm not going to put any expectation levels on the players' - Lambert on Town being among League One promotion favourites

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 June 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will place no expectations levels on his players this season.

The Blues have been installed as second favourites for the League One title following relegation from the Championship.

Asked if anything less than promotion would constitute failure for a club that has played in the top two tiers of English football for the last 61 years, Lambert replied: "We'll try for that. But I'm not going to put any expectation levels on the players. They are young players, they are still learning the game and still need time to develop over the next six to 12 months.

"We need everybody - staff, players, supporters - all together. We had that last season. If we have it again, start to turn some draws into wins and get some momentum then let's see what happens.

"We're a good side, I've got no doubt about that. And everybody is behind us, which is a great thing to take into the season.

Lambert, who guided Norwich City from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish in successive seasons, added: "All I can say is we'll try everything we can to get out the league. If we are lucky enough to get in the Championship then we need to try and get out of the Championship. That's what you want, but the momentum has to be with you."

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

