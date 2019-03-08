'I'm not going to put any expectation levels on the players' - Lambert on Town being among League One promotion favourites

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will place no expectations levels on his players this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues have been installed as second favourites for the League One title following relegation from the Championship.

Asked if anything less than promotion would constitute failure for a club that has played in the top two tiers of English football for the last 61 years, Lambert replied: "We'll try for that. But I'm not going to put any expectation levels on the players. They are young players, they are still learning the game and still need time to develop over the next six to 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Twitter plea, a ball made out of netting and an unlikely dream - The story behind Ipswich Town's latest 'signing' Ahmed

"We need everybody - staff, players, supporters - all together. We had that last season. If we have it again, start to turn some draws into wins and get some momentum then let's see what happens.

"We're a good side, I've got no doubt about that. And everybody is behind us, which is a great thing to take into the season.

MORE: Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says 'we will respect whatever decision Dan makes'

Lambert, who guided Norwich City from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish in successive seasons, added: "All I can say is we'll try everything we can to get out the league. If we are lucky enough to get in the Championship then we need to try and get out of the Championship. That's what you want, but the momentum has to be with you."