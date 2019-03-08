'I've put a few quid behind the bar in the FanZone' - Town boss Lambert's gesture of thanks to Ipswich fans

Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has 'put a few quid' behind the bar at the Portman Road FanZone ahead of tomorrow's game with Sunderland to thank the club's fans for their support.

Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Town boss, who has previously paid for supporters to travel to an away game at Blackburn in January out of his own pocket, says he has bought 125 fans drinks ahead of the game with the Black Cats.

A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for the game, with the first 125 fans to enter the FanZone, on the field turf behind the East of England Co-op Stand, entitled to a free drink.

Lambert says the gesture is one of thanks for continued support, with the club's fans backing the Scot despite a record of just five wins in 33 league games, which played a part in the club's relegation to the third tier.

"I'm told there will be 20,000 and more at the game. That is incredible support again," Lambert wrote in his column in Saturday's matchday programme. "It was the same at Burton last week. Our supporters filled the place and created a great atmosphere. They were worth the entrance money alone.

"I've put a few quid behind the bar in the FanZone for the Sunderland game just to show my appreciation again for the support I've had personally.

"We had Blue Action up at the training ground during the week for a chat. We all want the same thing, success for Ipswich Town and I'm sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere here on Saturday."

The FanZone opens at midday, with the first 125 through the gate given a voucher per person which can be used to purchase a free drink at the bar. One voucher per drink.

Injured Town winger Jack Lankester will be in the FanZone later to sign autographs, with live music and other activities planned.