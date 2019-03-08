Breaking

Lambert wins manager-of-the-month award after flying start to life in League One

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won the League One Manager of the Month award for August. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has won the League One Manager of the Month award for August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thumbs up to Town fans from manager Paul Lambert following his sides 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Thumbs up to Town fans from manager Paul Lambert following his sides 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Lambert has led Town to an unbeaten start in the third tier, with the Blues' four wins and two draws enough for them to top the table at the end of the first month of action.

The Ipswich boss beat off competition from Danny Cowley, until recently the Lincoln City boss but now in charge at Championship side Huddersfield, as well as Blackpool's Simon Grayson and Coventry's Mark Robins to win the award.

"It's a collective thing because without everyone you can't win anything," he said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Garbutt returns to training but Keane and Nsiala 'not quite there' ahead of Doncaster visit

"It's a big thanks to everyone connected with the club - the players, the staff and the supporters."

Striker Kayden Jackson, who has scored four goals for the Blues this season, was nominated for the player-of-the-month prize but lost out to Peterborough's Marcus Maddison.

"He was brilliant," Lambert said of Jackson, who has struck up a good partnership with five-goal striker James Norwood. "The two of them have been playing really well and have been a handful and have scored goals.

"The team collectively are playing well but those lads needed the chances being created for them.

"The team are playing really well and the lads coming back from injury are a big bonus for us."