'It's massive... we have to do the basics of football right' - returning Town skipper Chambers on Blues' poor run

Luke Chambers will return from suspension when Ipswich take on Lincoln City. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Captain Luke Chambers wants Ipswich Town to get back to basics as the Blues prepare for a 'massive' second half of the season.

Luke Chambers served a one-game suspension for his red card at Portsmouth. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Chambers served a one-game suspension for his red card at Portsmouth. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues' skipper is almost certain to return from suspension for tomorrow's visit to Lincoln City - after which Paul Lambert's men will have reached the halfway point of their League One programme.

They go into the game at Sincil Bank sitting second in the table but on a run of six league matches without a victory, with their record in all competitions since winning at Lincoln in the FA Cup on November 20 reading P9 W0 D6 L3.

And now, as the second half of the season nears, Chambers believes it's the biggest spell for the club since Mick McCarthy's side was battling for a place in the Premier League in 2015 - and potentially even bigger.

Luke Chambers believes the Blues need to get back to basics as they bid to end their poor run of results. Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers believes the Blues need to get back to basics as they bid to end their poor run of results. Photo: ROSS HALLS

"It doesn't seem like we are halfway through yet because it's been a stop-start league campaign but we are in a fantastic position at the moment," the skipper said.

"We can speak about the what-ifs but look at where Sunderland are at the moment (15th) and the time they are having, so we'll take it.

"There are no guarantees in football but we have got ourselves into a good position so we're looking forward to the next six months.

"It's massive," he continued, when asked how big the second half of the season will be for Ipswich. "The biggest since we were fighting to go up to the Premier League a few years ago.

"It's potentially even bigger that. Financially going up to the Premier League would have been massive of course, I get that but a club of this size doesn't want to be languishing in League One for too long.

"That can happen because we have seen other clubs in that situation and the longer you are at this the level the harder it can be to get back up. We're determined to get back straightaway and we'll be giving it everything to make that happen."

Ipswich's response to their recent poor run will be vital, with Chambers believing a focus on the fundamentals of football holds the key.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town travel to Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town travel to Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"We want to get promoted and that should be the mindset of every one of us," he said. "We need to get back to doing the basics right.

"When we lost a couple of games in a row against Accrington and Rotherham we said 'right, let's get back to doing the basics right'. We did that and came through it.

"The last few weeks we have tried a few different things but it doesn't matter how you are set up, if you don't defend your 18-yard box and don't take your chances, you aren't going to win football matches.

Flynn Downes was on the bench for the game with Gillingham but could return at Lincoln. Photo: Steve Waller Flynn Downes was on the bench for the game with Gillingham but could return at Lincoln. Photo: Steve Waller

"Regardless of what league you are in, you to do the basics of football right."