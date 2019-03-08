'We've come this far, we're joint top and we have to remember that... so there are no alarm bells' - Chambers on Town's slide

Skipper Luke Chambers in action against Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town need to remember where they are in the League One table and not wallow following two successive defeats, according to skipper Luke Chambers.

Luke Chambers heads clear. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues' 11-game unbeaten start has gone up in smoke this week, following defeats at Accrington and then at home to Rotherham last night, meaning Paul Lambert's men have lost top spot to Peterborough on goal difference.

They hold a game in hand, though, and while Chambers and his team-mates are frustrated by the manner of their back-to-back defeats, the skipper has insisted there are no alarm bells ringing within the camp.

"We're massively frustrated, we didn't envisage starting this week with two defeats," the Ipswich captain said.

"We're still top of the league, that's what the gaffer's saying to us in there, and we have to remember that. As massively frustrated, disappointed and angry we are with ourselves at the moment with our performances, we need to remember what we've done before.

"Words are said in the dressing room in the heat of the moment and we're disappointed as a group of lads who have started the season together since we reported back for pre-season. We've come this far, we're joint top and you have to remember that so there are no alarm bells ringing at the minute, although we're very cross with ourselves as a group of players. We have to brush ourselves down, take our medicine and respond."

When asked if he could put his finger on why things have gone wrong over the last few days, Chambers said: "It's the manner of the defeats, really.

"In all the games this season we have had 11 players on the pitch who have all had good games but I don't think we can say that about the last two. I don't think we've performed individually or collectively.

"We have to take responsibility for that, stick together and get back to what we've been doing well."

Chambers doesn't feel as if complacency is an issue within his squad, with the 34-year-old insisting he and his team-mates have not allowed themselves to get carried away by their strong start to the campaign.

"I don't feel that because it's our job to ensure we don't get carried away, so if there is any complacency we'll iron that out," he said.

"We'll talk about it, go over it and once recovery's out of the way we've got to look forward to Saturday.

"If there's any complacency in the dressing room we need to address it now. I don't think I've seen it because we all see this as one of the most honest groups of players we've worked with.

"I think the fans know we're trying. I think that's why they stay behind to clap us off the pitch. But we haven't performed."