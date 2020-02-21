E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'It felt like we got through a psychological barrier' - Chambers wants Town to build on Burton win as Oxford visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 February 2020

A fist pumping Luke Chambers after the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers believes his side' victory over Burton last weekend pushed the Blues 'through a psychological barrier'.

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLSLuke Chambers and Cole Skuse pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

Town host Oxford this afternoon as they bid to back up last Saturday's 4-1 success, which ended a run of four matches without a win.

The Blues were unbeaten in League One until the middleo of October, when they lost 2-0 at Accrington, with Chambers still confident his side can force their way firmly into the promotion mix if they can recapture their early-season form.

"Only time will tell, but it felt like we got through a psychological barrier in some ways last week," Chambers said in his column in Saturday's matchday programme.

"There were a lot of nerves around the place. Everyone at the club knows what is at stake and it was a game that we needed to win after some disappointing results.

"It's no good performing like we did last week, though, and not following that up. That's what it's been like recently, doom and gloom one week, great buzz the next.

"The league is crazy because there is no real consistency and that is why you have seven or eight clubs fighting it out at the top. There is no stand-out team.

"We are only five points off top spot and things can change in a matter of a week. We've got to keep going and see where it takes us.

"We have 12 games left and if we finish the season like we started it, we will go up. It's as simple as that."

This afternoon's game kicks off at 3pm.

