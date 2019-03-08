Partly Cloudy

Captain Chambers signs new Ipswich Town contract

PUBLISHED: 19:16 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 15 March 2019

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has signed a new contract. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has signed a new contract. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old, who has made 313 appearances for the club since signing from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012, had been out of contract at the end of the season.

He was recently linked with a move to MLS side Chicago Fire but, with the Blues almost certainly heading to League One, the central defender has signed up for two more years to ensure he is a key part of manager Paul Lambert’s rebuilding effort.

Speaking recently, Chambers insisted he is hurting at the club’s current plight and that he wanted to be the man to lead Ipswich back into the second tier should the worst happen and they drop into League One.

More to follow

