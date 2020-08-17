Town to learn first fixtures of the season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the cup and trophy draws
PUBLISHED: 12:39 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 17 August 2020
Ipswich Town will find out their first competitive fixtures of the 2020/21 season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy draws.
CARABAO CUP
The draw for the first round of the EFL Cup will be made on Sky Sports News tomorrow at 10am.
It will, as always, be regionalised. However, this year, it will be unseeded. That’s a bonus for Ipswich because they were set to lose their seeding following an 11th place finish in League One.
The Blues could end up facing anyone from the south in tiers two to four, including Norwich.
The fixtures are set to be played on Saturday, September 5 - but could be moved to Saturday, August 29 because of the international break.
EFL TROPHY
The group stage draw will take place at 1.30pm tomorrow on TalkSPORT 2.
Southern Category One academy sides taking part this year are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Brighton, Norwich and West Ham.
Dates for games are as follows:
Group game 1: Sept 8/9
Group game 2: Oct 6/7
Group game 3: Nov 10/11
Round of 32: Dec 8/9
Round of 16: Jan 12/13
Quarters: Feb 2/3
Semis: Feb 16/17
Final: March 14
