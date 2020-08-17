E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town to learn first fixtures of the season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the cup and trophy draws

PUBLISHED: 12:39 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 17 August 2020

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and EFL trophy opponents tomorrow Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and EFL trophy opponents tomorrow Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will find out their first competitive fixtures of the 2020/21 season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy draws.

CARABAO CUP

The draw for the first round of the EFL Cup will be made on Sky Sports News tomorrow at 10am.

It will, as always, be regionalised. However, this year, it will be unseeded. That’s a bonus for Ipswich because they were set to lose their seeding following an 11th place finish in League One.

The Blues could end up facing anyone from the south in tiers two to four, including Norwich.

The fixtures are set to be played on Saturday, September 5 - but could be moved to Saturday, August 29 because of the international break.

MORE: Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

EFL TROPHY

The group stage draw will take place at 1.30pm tomorrow on TalkSPORT 2.

Southern Category One academy sides taking part this year are: Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Brighton, Norwich and West Ham.

Dates for games are as follows:

Group game 1: Sept 8/9

Group game 2: Oct 6/7

Group game 3: Nov 10/11

Round of 32: Dec 8/9

Round of 16: Jan 12/13

Quarters: Feb 2/3

Semis: Feb 16/17

Final: March 14

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Headteachers call on government to scrap algorithm in favour of predicted GCSE grades

Dave Lee-Allan, headteacher of Stowmarket High School and chairman of Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads Picture: GREGG BROWN

Town to learn first fixtures of the season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the cup and trophy draws

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and EFL trophy opponents tomorrow Picture: STEVE WALLER

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman spat at and abused while walking down seafront in ‘hate crime’

The incident took place in Marine Parade West, Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS