E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

18 August, 2020 - 10:38
Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town wil face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup after this morning’s draw.

Paul Lambert’s men, who lost 3-1 at Luton in the first round of last season’s cup, will host League One rivals Rovers in the first competitive clash of the new season.

You may also want to watch:

The first round fixtures are due to be played on September 5, but could be moved to August 29 due to the international break.

MORE: New faces, questions answered, a reunion and absences - Town are back in action tonight

The Blues will also find out later today who their final group opponents are in the EFL Trophy. They’ve already been drawn against Crawley and Gillingham, but will discover the academy side who will join them in the group at 1.30pm on Talksport 2.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Brighton, West Ham and Norwich are all possibilities, with the Canaries being ball number 5 this afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Chance of contracting Covid-19 on one hour train trip ‘one in 11,000’

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

READER LETTER: ‘A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips’

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY