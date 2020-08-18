Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town wil face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup after this morning’s draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert’s men, who lost 3-1 at Luton in the first round of last season’s cup, will host League One rivals Rovers in the first competitive clash of the new season.

You may also want to watch:

The first round fixtures are due to be played on September 5, but could be moved to August 29 due to the international break.

MORE: New faces, questions answered, a reunion and absences - Town are back in action tonight

The Blues will also find out later today who their final group opponents are in the EFL Trophy. They’ve already been drawn against Crawley and Gillingham, but will discover the academy side who will join them in the group at 1.30pm on Talksport 2.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Brighton, West Ham and Norwich are all possibilities, with the Canaries being ball number 5 this afternoon.