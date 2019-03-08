Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town draw Luton away in Carabao Cup first round

PUBLISHED: 19:18 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:26 20 June 2019

David McGoldrick scored twice as Ipswich won at Luton in August 2017. Picture Pagepix

David McGoldrick scored twice as Ipswich won at Luton in August 2017. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town will play away at Luton Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made earlier this evening at Morrison's in Colindale, North London, with the Blues drawn to face the Hatters in round one.

The game at Kenilworth Road is likely to be played on Tuesday, August 13.

Ipswich were knocked out of the competition in the first round last season, losing on penalties away at League Two side Exeter City.

They beat Luton on round one the previous season, with David McGoldrick scoring both goals against the then League Two side, before going on to lose at Crystal Palace in round two.

The 2016/17 campaign saw Mick McCarthy's beaten at home by Stevenage at the first hurdle.

Paul Lambert's one and only cup game in charge of the Blues saw his side humbled at Accrington in the FA Cup third round in January.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man attempted to kiss teenage girl’s neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay-by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE

Did you know there’s a vegan deli in Lowestoft?

Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee

Conservative leadership race: Johnson and Hunt now in showdown for PM

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Review: Schubert 1828 & Quatuor Diotima, Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, June 17 & 18

The Aldeburgh Festival recreates Schubert's 1828 benefit concert on stage at The Snape Maltings Concert Hall in June 2019 Photo: Aldeburgh Festival

Suffolk Day 2019: How you can celebrate the big weekender in style

L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists