Ipswich Town draw Luton away in Carabao Cup first round

David McGoldrick scored twice as Ipswich won at Luton in August 2017. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town will play away at Luton Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made earlier this evening at Morrison's in Colindale, North London, with the Blues drawn to face the Hatters in round one.

The game at Kenilworth Road is likely to be played on Tuesday, August 13.

Ipswich were knocked out of the competition in the first round last season, losing on penalties away at League Two side Exeter City.

They beat Luton on round one the previous season, with David McGoldrick scoring both goals against the then League Two side, before going on to lose at Crystal Palace in round two.

The 2016/17 campaign saw Mick McCarthy's beaten at home by Stevenage at the first hurdle.

Paul Lambert's one and only cup game in charge of the Blues saw his side humbled at Accrington in the FA Cup third round in January.