E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Experience or youth, power or pace - Who should start at centre-back for Town on opening day?

03 September, 2020 - 06:00
Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers are probably favourites to start at centre-back against Wigan on opening day Picture: STEVE WALLER

Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers are probably favourites to start at centre-back against Wigan on opening day Picture: STEVE WALLER

Steve Waller

One of the big question marks going into the new Ipswich Town season is who will play at centre-back - James Wilson recently saying he ‘doesn’t have a clue’ who will start. Mark Heath takes a look at the contenders.....

Luke Woolfenden, left, in action against Colchester United in pre-season Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALLLuke Woolfenden, left, in action against Colchester United in pre-season Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Luke Woolfenden

You would think that Woolfenden, one of Town’s crown jewels along with fellow young talent Flynn Downes, is a nailed-on starter come opening day against Wigan Athletic.

He’s cool, calm and collected but a solid defender too, and appears to be well-suited to boss Paul Lambert’s apparent plan to play out from the back this season.

Enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year, attracting Premier League interest from the likes of Sheffield United.

But Lambert raised eyebrows recently when, post defeat to West Ham - a game in which Woolfenden didn’t play – he said: “(Luke) Woolfenden, I think has got to start to get going and start to perform.”

As Town fans speculated, the player himself posted, and then deleted, a popular ‘confused’ gif on social media.

Perhaps it’s part of a new ‘tough love’ approach from Lambert to fire-up the self-admittedly laid back youngster? It would be a surprise if Woolfenden weren’t starting at Portman Road on September 13 - the question is, who will be beside him?

Luke Chambers has been an ever-present for Town since 2012Luke Chambers has been an ever-present for Town since 2012

Luke Chambers

Ah, old faithful. Skipper Chambers partnered Woolfenden for most of last season, and is surely the favourite to be by his side again on opening day this time around.

The ageing war horse is a fine captain, inspirational leader and, one assumes, bleeds blue and white, such is his devotion to the cause.

He’s not the player he was but, as he prepares to turn 35 this season, is he the experienced head which the youthful Woolfenden needs to play alongside in a team pushing for promotion?

The counter-argument, which reared its head once again after his howler in the West Ham defeat, is that Chambers is too prone to mistakes to risk in the starting line-up anymore, and would be ill-suited to the play out from the back approach.

After that error, his captain gifting the Hammers a goal as he turned into trouble in his own box, Lambert said: “Mistakes can happen because five months off is a really long time. Luke (Chambers) knows it’s sloppy, but he’ll not do it again. He may as well do it now.”

The real question is, if Lambert decides to go in another direction, who else is there?

James Wilson would bring pace to the centre-back pairing. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDJames Wilson would bring pace to the centre-back pairing. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

James Wilson

If it’s not Chambers teaming up with Woolfenden against Wigan, you’d think it will be Wilson.

The defender was signed on the eve of last season in what felt like a stop-gap move, due to Town’s injury struggles at the back.

But he became a valued member of the side and ultimately extended his deal by a further 18 months.

He played 31 games last term, knows his weaknesses, and plays to his strengths.

Wilson packs pace and is a solid all around performer - but he’s probably never going to be a star.

He’d certainly be a dependable, if unspectacular, presence at the back. Could Town do better though?

Youngster Corrie Ndaba clears the ball during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix LtdYoungster Corrie Ndaba clears the ball during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Corrie Ndaba

Of all the players who’ve improved their stock in pre-season, Ndaba could well be top of that list.

The powerful central defender appears to have all the tools required to make a splash in the game, with Lambert hinting he was on the verge of making his senior debut towards the end of the 2018/19 season.

He changed his mind after some poor performances for the U23s, and Ndaba is still waiting for his senior bow, having been out on loan at Hemel Hepstead and Chelmsford, plus seen another loan spell at Ayr fall through.

But he’s impressed in pre-season and the left-footer would offer a nice balance at the back alongside Woolfenden.

The question is, at just 20 years old, is he ready to go from the shadows to the bright lights of being an every game starter in League One, alongside another youngster in Woolfenden?

Ndaba is certainly one for the future, but it would be a surprise if he started on opening day.

Toto Nsiala is a physical presence at the back Picture: STEVE WALLERToto Nsiala is a physical presence at the back Picture: STEVE WALLER

Toto Nsiala

It looked for all the world as if Nsiala was on his way out of Town at the end of last season.

Having been a nailed-on starter, he suffered an injury last pre-season and had to watch as Woolfenden took his chance with both hands. When he did get to play he was a liability, clearly lacking in confidence, and was ultimately farmed out on loan to Bolton.

His future looked to be so clearly away from Portman Road that your author gave him just a 1/10 chance of making an impact this season. Could I end up with egg on my face, not for the first time?

Nsiala has looked sold in pre-season with Lambert praising him, saying: “(Toto) Nsiala has been really good since we’ve come back, I think he’s been excellent.”

Of all the options, Nsiala would offer the most physical, bruising approach – something one could argue you need in the third tier. But is he reliable enough, and assured enough with the ball at his feet, to contend for a starting spot?

Time will tell!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The doctor will call you now – GP appointments over the phone are the new normal

The percentage of GP appointments held over the phone or virtually has risen during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHS data (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Power projects could bring decade-long traffic nightmare for A12 communities

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

The BBC isn’t perfect – but it still has an important role in the life of the country

Without the BBC, would we seen programmes like David Attenborough's Blue Planet II attracting such major attention? Picture: BBC/RACHEL BUTLER

Revealed! Mike Bacon’s 15 non-league teams to watch out for this season - and why!

Non-league is back! Here Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan celebrates with team-mate Cruise Nyadzayo (No. 12). Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Experience or youth, power or pace - Who should start at centre-back for Town on opening day?

Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers are probably favourites to start at centre-back against Wigan on opening day Picture: STEVE WALLER