Ipswich Town are top of the league... sort of

PUBLISHED: 15:03 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 25 May 2020

Ipswich Town are top of the Championship table... sort of. Picture: FOOTBALLJOE/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town may currently be languishing in League One, but the Blues remain the ‘most successful’ Championship team over the last 28 years.

An historic table charting sides’ performance in the second tier since the creation of the Premier League in 1992, produced by Football Joe, sees the Blues come out on top with a tally of 1,480 points.

That number comes from 22 seasons of second-tier football for Ipswich, with five campaigns in the top flight (92-95, 00-02) and the 2019/20 League One season so far their only time away from what is now the Championship.

They finish ahead of Wolves by two points, with the men from Molineux racking up their tally from 21 campaigns of second-tier football. Derby, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Birmingham round out the top six.

MORE: 'It doesn't factor in heart or desire... it's a cop-out' - Norwood on EFL's plan as Tranmere face drop

Norwich are ninth, with 1,200 points from 19 seasons.

Ipswich’s 22 campaigns in the second tier have produced seven appearances in the play-offs, one promotion (in 2000) and last season’s relegation.

