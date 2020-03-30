E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘There are massive decisions ahead’ - Town chief O’Neill on football’s fight to complete 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 14:40 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 30 March 2020

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town chief Lee O’Neill says there will be ‘massive decisions ahead’ as football searches for a satisfactory conclusion to the 2019/20 season.

The sport in this country, and throughout much of the world, is on hold as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic, with the season currently halted until at least April 30. That suspension is almost certain to be extended in the coming days.

O’Neill and Ipswich continue to believe the best way forward would be to complete the current campaign when it’s safe to do so, in a bid to maintain sporting integrity and also avoid a raft of financial and legal issues, rather than simply void the campaign now.

But that, O’Neill admits, would require some ‘massive decisions’ to be made in terms of on-pitch logistics, financial management and the impact completing the current season will have on 2020/21 campaign.

“The players were due to return to training this week but that has been put back by the EFL until April 14,” the Blues’ general manager of football operations, said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

“We are working to a timetable from there. We have to have a plan in place and at the moment, the instructions are to be ready to play from the start of May.

“Can players be ready to play at the end of the month fitness wise? Yes but that isn’t the question when you see what is going on in the world. How can we have players training and playing games when social distancing and a ban of more than two people being together is in place?

“It’s unrealistic to think we will be back for April 14 for those reasons and I expect that to change but we had a coaches’ meeting this morning and looked at the timetable and all we can do is work towards what we have been told by the EFL.

“There are meetings planned between all the main football bodies this week, the Premier League, EFL, PFA and there are some massive decisions ahead.

“As a club though, we certainly support the notion that everything should be done where possible to complete this season. If that doesn’t happen, the ramifications will go on and on.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘There are massive decisions ahead’ - Town chief O’Neill on football’s fight to complete 2019/20 season

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Man charged over allegedly coughing on shoppers

The man was arrested at the Co-op in Eye. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chief Constable joins tributes to Suffolk police hero John Hood after coronavirus death

John Hood, pictured in 2016 when he won the Police Hero award at Stars of Suffolk for rescuing four girls from the sea Picture: ARCHANT

Coping with self-isolation stress - tips from former police officer in today’s podcast

Amy and John Clarke with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24