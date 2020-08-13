Town in advanced talks with goalkeeper Cornell

David Cornell makes a save for Northampton. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks with free agent goalkeeper David Cornell, we understand.

David Cornell during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA David Cornell during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA

The 29-year-old Welshman has been looking for a new club since opting to leave Northampton at the end of his contract earlier this summer, having played a key role in the Cobblers’ promotion to League One.

Cornell is understood to have been in Suffolk to talk terms and look around the club, with a deal under discussion.

The Blues have been in the market for another senior goalkeeper to challenge Tomas Holy for a starting spot, with Cornell a player Town coach Jimmy Walker watched on several occasions during the second half of last season.

Remi Matthews was another leading target, with the former Bolton man training with the Blues during the early weeks of pre-season, but after the two parties were unable to reach a deal Ipswich have moved for Cornell.

Matthews looks set to join Sunderland, with the Black Cats also showing an interest in Cornell over the course of the last week as they look to replace Jon McLaughlin following his move to Rangers. The former Northampton man was also eyed by a string of Championship clubs including Derby and Birmingham.

But a move to Suffolk, and the chance to establish himself as the Blues first-choice goalkeeper, is an appealing one.

Ipswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have watched David Cornell on a number of occasions during his time with Northampton. Picture: PA

Cornell, who stands 6ft 2inch has been at Northampton for the last four seasons, making 108 appearances in total, having previously spent time at Oldham, Portsmouth and St Mirren.

He came through the Swansea youth system and has been capped by Wales up to Under 21 level.