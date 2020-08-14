Town close to deal for ex-Portsmouth striker Hawkins

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for former Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins. Picture; PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are close to completing a deal for former Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins and could announce the signing later today, we understand.

It could be a busy day of transfer activity at Portman Road, with moves for left-back Stephen Ward and goalkeeper David Cornell close to completion, alongside a move for Hawkins.

The 28-year-old, how stands 6ft 5inch, left Portsmouth at the end of last season having spent three years with the Fratton Park club.

He scored 18 goals in 96 games for Pompey, while also playing as a central defender on a number of occasions.

“Honestly, I thought I may have got offered something else,” Hawkins said of his departure from Portsmouth.

“I feel I deserved at least to have one more year, but it’s football. Obviously with what has happened with coronavirus, I can see why clubs might want to get rid of people and start afresh.

“I didn’t expect it, but I have to accept it.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about moving on anyway to another club or a new start.

“However, I still wanted that chance to maybe have another year at Pompey and give it another go knowing that I still might need to move on.

“Now the decision has come, it is more realistic now and I have to plan for my future, I suppose.”