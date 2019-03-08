Partly Cloudy

Town closing in on deal for giant Czech keeper Holy

PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 May 2019

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign giant Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PAIpswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Holy, who is 6ft 9in, is out of contract at Gillingham and available on a free transfer.

We understand a move is close to completion.

The Blues will be in the market for at least one goalkeeper this summer, with Dean Gerken likely to move on once the club's retained list is announced on Monday and early interest from three Championship clubs in Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PAIpswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Holy, 27, played 52 games during an impressive season with Gillingham, having previously played for Czech giants Sparta Prague.

He's represented his country up to Under 18 level.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

