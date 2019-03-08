Town closing in on deal for giant Czech keeper Holy
PUBLISHED: 12:21 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 May 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign giant Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy.
Holy, who is 6ft 9in, is out of contract at Gillingham and available on a free transfer.
We understand a move is close to completion.
The Blues will be in the market for at least one goalkeeper this summer, with Dean Gerken likely to move on once the club's retained list is announced on Monday and early interest from three Championship clubs in Bartosz Bialkowski.
Holy, 27, played 52 games during an impressive season with Gillingham, having previously played for Czech giants Sparta Prague.
He's represented his country up to Under 18 level.