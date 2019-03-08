'We'll lose games at some point... we have to remain level-headed' - Gill insists Town can't get carried away

Ipswich players celebrate in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town may be unbeaten, sitting top of League One, but they can't allow themselves to get carried away despite their strong start to the season.

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

That's the view of first-team coach Matt Gill, as he assesses an 11-game unbeaten start made up of eight wins, three draws and an impressive defensive record which has seen them concede just five goals in the league and keep seven clean sheets.

The run has seen the Blues become the overwhelming favourites for promotion this season, but Gill believes the players, staff and fans shouldn't be getting ahead of themselves with just a quarter of the league programme played.

"I think that's why it's important to remain level-headed and not get too far ahead," Gill said.

"I think we're going to have real tough games, there are going to be tough runs. We will lose games at some point, so it's important that we don't get too far ahead.

"We're more or less everyone's cup final at the minute, we knew it was going to be tough when you're a good side in the league and when you've made the start that we have teams are going to make it really difficult for you and maybe raise their game.

"We know that that's the case and our approach to every game needs to be the same, that it's about what we do, concentrate on our performance and normally the outcome looks after itself."

Most pleasing for Gill has been his side's ability to shake off last season's losing habit and build positive momentum during the pre-season and early weeks of the campaign.

Matt Gill left his role as Norwich City U23s manager to join Paul Lambert's first team coaching staff at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Matt Gill left his role as Norwich City U23s manager to join Paul Lambert's first team coaching staff at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

"I think we had a little bit of negative momentum last year and to turn that around so quickly having had a really good pre-season is all credit to the players, the staff and everyone that's been a part of the football club, the fans included," he said.

"They've been a big part of that, so to turn it around and have that momentum is great. But, like I said, we need to continue it, the league's not won in September or October, we need to continue to win games and take each one as it comes."

Following a free weekend, due to the fact the scheduled clash with Wycombe was postponed due to international call-ups, the Blues return to action on Sunday when they visit Accrington Stanley for a televised clash.