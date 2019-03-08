Sunny

Blues to launch Ipswich Town Community Trust as club looks to work closely with local schools

PUBLISHED: 16:15 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 18 April 2019

Ipswich Town Captain Luke Chambers speaking to children at Witnesham Primary School about healthy eating and exercise. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town Captain Luke Chambers speaking to children at Witnesham Primary School about healthy eating and exercise. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ipswich Town are close to launching their Community Trust, which will deepen the club’s roots in the local community with a particular focus on schools.

Town's partnership with the ITFC Charitable Trust - which was run as a separate organisation and is now known as Inspire Suffolk - ended in 2013, with the club focusing on the Player Development Programme as well as continuing to work with local charities.

Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, has been working alongside the EFL to bring the Ipswich Town Community Trust to fruition.

O'Neill said: “It is our intention to launch the Ipswich Town Community Trust and hopefully very soon.

“We are working closely with the EFL to look at the best way to deliver a number of initiatives, including sport, education, community engagement and health across the Ipswich and Suffolk area.

“I have spoken to people connected to the club and in the local community who are keen to get involved.

“Current Town skipper Luke Chambers and former Blues, Carlos Edwards and Matt Holland amongst others, have expressed an interest in supporting the Trust and the initiatives that it will undertake in any way they can.

“We already have a very good relationship with local charities and organisations but under the Ipswich Town Community Trust it would enable us to enhance our role in the community, particularly in schools.”

