Blues on the verge of announcing three new signings

Ipswich Town are on the verge of announcing a triple signing as their summer recruitment drive steps up a gear.

Experienced left-back Stephen Ward, goalkeeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins were all at the club today putting the finishing touches to their moves, with the free agent trio all understood to have agreed terms and undergone a medical.

There are still one or two loose ends to tie up before the deals are announced, with official confirmation possibly coming over the weekend or on Monday.

The triple swoop represents manager Paul Lambert’s first move in the summer transfer market, as he looks to freshen up the squad in a bid to challenge for promotion from League One in the coming season.

Ward, who turns 35 next week, has been training with the club since Monday and would bring some vital experience to the Town backline.

The 50-cap Republic of Ireland international played with Stoke in the Championship last season but left the Potters at the end of his deal, with a one-year contract at Portman Road likely.

Cornell is set to arrive after opting to leave Northampton at the end of his deal, having played a vital role in the Cobblers’ promotion to League One.

At 29, the Welshman is known to be excited for a fresh challenge, as he now battles Tomas Holy for a starting spot at Portman Road. His deal is understood to be for two years, with the option of a third.

A move to Ipswich is also likely to boost his chance at earning a first senior Wales call-up, given he is known to be on the fringes of Ryan Giggs’ set-up at present.

Hawkins, who is also a free agent after leaving Portsmouth this summer, will bring some much-needed physicality to the Blues’ forward line.

Standing 6ft 5inch, the striker found minutes hard to come by last season, in part due to injury and also due to the form of ex-Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.

He scored 18 goals in 96 games at Fratton Park and will be hoping to give his career a kick-start in Suffolk.