Ipswich tie young star Woolfenden down to new long-term deal
PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 01 July 2020
Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has signed a new four-year contract with the club.
The defender enjoyed a solid breakthrough season with the club last season, playing 36 games in all competitions as he became a regular started under manager Paul Lambert.
Woolfenden’s form caught the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid, including Sheffield United, but he has now committed his long-term future to the club.
His original deal was due to expire in the summer of 2022, with the Blues holding a year’s option on top of that, but his new contract will now run until 2024.
Again, the club hold an option to extend his deal for 12 months.
The 21-year-old made his Town debut in August 2017 in the Carabao Cup before heading out on loan to Bromley, with the 2018/19 season seeing him spend an impressive year in League Two with Swindon Town.
He is the latest in a line of young players to have committed their futures to the club, with winger Armando Dobra signing a long-term deal in May.
Woolfenden is now the longest-contracted player at the club.
Ipswich Town contract situation
2021
Holy*, Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Nolan*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin*, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*.
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*
*known to have a 12-month contract option
