Ipswich tie young star Woolfenden down to new long-term deal

Luke Woolfenden has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Luke Woolfenden, left, and Flynn Downes are Ipswich Town's brightest young stars Picture: STEVE WALLER Luke Woolfenden, left, and Flynn Downes are Ipswich Town's brightest young stars Picture: STEVE WALLER

The defender enjoyed a solid breakthrough season with the club last season, playing 36 games in all competitions as he became a regular started under manager Paul Lambert.

Woolfenden’s form caught the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid, including Sheffield United, but he has now committed his long-term future to the club.

His original deal was due to expire in the summer of 2022, with the Blues holding a year’s option on top of that, but his new contract will now run until 2024.

Again, the club hold an option to extend his deal for 12 months.

Luke Woolfenden pictured during Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden pictured during Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

The 21-year-old made his Town debut in August 2017 in the Carabao Cup before heading out on loan to Bromley, with the 2018/19 season seeing him spend an impressive year in League Two with Swindon Town.

He is the latest in a line of young players to have committed their futures to the club, with winger Armando Dobra signing a long-term deal in May.

Woolfenden is now the longest-contracted player at the club.

Conor McKendry celebrates an U23 goal with Luke Woolfenden. Picture: ROSS HALLS Conor McKendry celebrates an U23 goal with Luke Woolfenden. Picture: ROSS HALLS

