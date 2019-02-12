Blues talking to Keane and Judge about extended Ipswich stays

Alan Judge and Will Keane have impressed during their time at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHAT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says owner Marcus Evans is in talks with Alan Judge and Will Keane regarding extended stays at Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Judge has been called up by the Republic of Ireland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Alan Judge has been called up by the Republic of Ireland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The pair arrived in Suffolk in January, Keane on loan from Hull and Judge on a full-time contract until the end of the season from Brentford.

Judge’s deal includes a one-year extension option described by the Irishman as being ‘more in the club’s favour, maybe a bit of both’, while the 30-year-old has insisted ‘so many things that come into play when thinking about the future’.

“I’ve already had a chat with Judgey and he loves it here,” Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said.

MORE: Lambert prepared to sacrifice transfer funds for a fuller Portman Road

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

“He loves playing here and his form and the way he plays the game – if this club stayed in the league or was relegated I don’t think it would change anything regarding his Irish national team stuff.

“The ability is always there and you take that with you whether you go higher or go lower. Your ability is what it is and it stays the same.

“Judgey’s been excellent for us and if it’s something we can do and he’s happy with it then that’s definitely something you would look at.

“Him and his agent will talk, they’ll talk with the club but he knows my feelings on it.

“It’s what can be done. But my recommendation would definitely to be here.”

MORE: ‘So many things that come into play when thinking about the future’ – Judge on Town contract talks

Keane, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, is out of contract at Hull at the end of the season with the Tigers holding an option to extend that deal.

The 26-year-old, who has scored three goals in nine Ipswich appearances, is another who has said he would be open to a full-time move to Portman Road.

“Marcus has spoken to his agent and he’s another who loves it here,” Lambert said.

“Until his injury he was excellent for us and he’s scored three goals.

“Marcus is speaking to his side.”

On Keane’s injury, which could potentially keep him sidelined for six weeks, Lambert said: “He’s doing alright, he’s doing better, but the frustrating thing for us is that he’s never done a muscle injury.

Will Keane pulls up with a hamstring injury at Wigan. Photo: Pagepix Will Keane pulls up with a hamstring injury at Wigan. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: ‘I’m an Ipswich Town player is the way I look at it’ – Keane interested in staying at Portman Road

“I go back to it that when you bring in loans he didn’t play many games – five from August to December – and you always run that risk.

“He’s had a knee injury but never a muscle so there’s nothing to compare it to.

“The international break will help him and then he can’t play against Hull anyway, so those are three weeks he will miss that might help us.”