Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Blues could get up to £6m if ex-defender Webster makes £30m move

26 June, 2019 - 15:38
Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Archant

Ipswich Town could be set for another big windfall if former defender Adam Webster makes a mega money move to the Premier League.

Adam Webster at Bristol City Picture PagepixAdam Webster at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

The Blues were boosted last week when former academy product Matt Clarke moved from Portsmouth to Brighton for £4 million, with a 20% sell-on clause meaning the Portman Road war chest will be swelled by around £800,000.

And Town could be in line for an even bigger sum if cultured defender Webster, who left last summer to sign for Bristol City, makes a move to the Premier League.

MORE: Town to get £800k windfall after Clarke's move to Brighton

Adam Webster in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: PagepixAdam Webster in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix

You may also want to watch:

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley, Watford and Everton are all chasing the ball-playing centre-half, and the Robins are said to have slapped a £30m price tag on their star man, according to the Bristol Post.

While it's not known exactly what the Town sell-on clause which was included in his move away from Portman Road is, it's understood to be in the region of 10-20%.

That means that, if Webster's valuation is met and he does move on, Town could be in line for a windfall of between £3m and £6m.

Any cash in would be a boost for boss Paul Lambert as he looks to add to his squad ahead of their first League One campaign.

MORE: Lambert on summer transfer plans

So far, only striker James Norwood and 6ft 9ins keeper Tomas Holy have arrived at Portman Road this summer, with the Town manager yesterday saying he hopes to add 'one or two' more new faces.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you spot yourself in these Suffolk school prom pictures?

Students at the Beccles Free School at Rookery Park Golf Club. Picture: BECCLES FREE SCHOOL

Blues could get up to £6m if ex-defender Webster makes £30m move

Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham bakeries sales expected to rocket to £2.5m

Husband and wife team Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists