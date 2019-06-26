Video

Blues could get up to £6m if ex-defender Webster makes £30m move

Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Archant

Ipswich Town could be set for another big windfall if former defender Adam Webster makes a mega money move to the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Webster at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Adam Webster at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

The Blues were boosted last week when former academy product Matt Clarke moved from Portsmouth to Brighton for £4 million, with a 20% sell-on clause meaning the Portman Road war chest will be swelled by around £800,000.

And Town could be in line for an even bigger sum if cultured defender Webster, who left last summer to sign for Bristol City, makes a move to the Premier League.

MORE: Town to get £800k windfall after Clarke's move to Brighton

Adam Webster in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix Adam Webster in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix

You may also want to watch:

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley, Watford and Everton are all chasing the ball-playing centre-half, and the Robins are said to have slapped a £30m price tag on their star man, according to the Bristol Post.

While it's not known exactly what the Town sell-on clause which was included in his move away from Portman Road is, it's understood to be in the region of 10-20%.

That means that, if Webster's valuation is met and he does move on, Town could be in line for a windfall of between £3m and £6m.

Any cash in would be a boost for boss Paul Lambert as he looks to add to his squad ahead of their first League One campaign.

MORE: Lambert on summer transfer plans

So far, only striker James Norwood and 6ft 9ins keeper Tomas Holy have arrived at Portman Road this summer, with the Town manager yesterday saying he hopes to add 'one or two' more new faces.