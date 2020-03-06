E-edition Read the EADT online edition
EFL introduce measures to combat spread of coronavirus... meaning no handshakes at Ipswich Town v Coventry City

PUBLISHED: 16:37 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 06 March 2020

Ipswich Town and Coventry players, as well as officials, won't be shaking hands before the start of their game this weekend in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town and Coventry City players will not shake hands before their game this weekend after the EFL introduced measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Premier League introduced similar measures recently in a bid to help limit the spread of the virus, which has so far reached more than 160 cases across the UK thousands globally.

In Italy, all sporting events will be played behind closed doors until at least the beginning of April and, while those measures have not been taken in the UK, players and officials will not be shaking hands this weekend.

An EFL statement reads: "As a result of the ongoing concerns posed by the Coronavirus outbreak and following specific medical advice, the Fair Play handshake between players and match officials will not take place at this weekend's EFL matches and until further notice.

"Whilst the government guidance does remain unchanged, a decision has been taken on medical advice and as a precautionary measure.

MORE: Lambert on job security, his inner-fighter, Warnock rumours and his five year deal being 'not worth the paper it's written on'

"Matchday operations at EFL grounds are set to continue this weekend with clubs being advised to take appropriate prevention measures as per the Government guidance.

"It is understood, however, that individual clubs may take decisions at a local level to help mitigate the risk of the virus spreading further ahead of this weekend's matches.

"The EFL continues to remain in regular dialogue with the government regarding the ongoing developments and is being appraised on a regular basis of developments that could potentially impact our clubs and competitions

"We will continue to provide EFL clubs with updates and advice as it is issued to ensure that they have all the relevant up-to date information so that they can continue to advise their players, staff and supporters.

"These matters are subject to constant change and we will update as appropriate."

