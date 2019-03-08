Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town have cut season ticket prices by 12.5% for those renewing for next season, with the potential for further savings depending on the total number sold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcus Evans has cut ticket prices at Portman Road for next season. Picture: LAURA McLEOD Marcus Evans has cut ticket prices at Portman Road for next season. Picture: LAURA McLEOD

The club have been working on a pricing structure for several weeks but had been waiting for the club's status for the 2019/20 season to be confirmed, with the Blues now certain to be playing League One football next season.

Following a 10% cut last summer, all adult tickets throughout Portman Road will be cut by 12.5% for next season, while tickets in the ground's family enclosures have been reduced by 15%.

A major aim was to reward the loyalty of it's current season ticket holders, but those purchasing new season tickets this summer can also benefit from savings of 7.5% on last year's early bird price.

All supporters can save further should there be a substantial increase on the Blues' current 10,200 season ticket holders.

Fans can by tickets in the lower tier of the North Stand for just £333. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Fans can by tickets in the lower tier of the North Stand for just £333. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The club have launched 'Town Targets' which will see supporters receive a further 10% saving should 12,000 be sold, 15% for 13,000 and 20% for 14,000.

All supporters buying season tickets will have their prices frozen should Ipswich be promoted to the Championship for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matchday prices have also been reduced, with lower tier tickets now priced at £23 throughout the stadium and the majority of upper tier tickets at £27.

The main points are:

- Season tickets for renewing supporters have been cut by £12.5%

- Renewing season ticket in the lower tiers of the North and South Stands will now cost £333, representing a drop of £90 over the course of the last two years. That works out at £14.47 per game.

- Season tickets in Portman Road's family sections have been cut by 15%, meaning an adult and three children under 12 can attend for a total of £19 per game.

- The price for seniors renewing starts at £10.22 per game, while U23s will kick off at £7.65 per match and U19s at £3.91.

The Blues have 10,200 season ticket holders at present. Photo: Steve Waller The Blues have 10,200 season ticket holders at present. Photo: Steve Waller

- New season ticket holders can save 7.5% on last year's early bird price, meaning the previously mentioned lower tier tickets in the North and South Stands will cost a little over £350.

- If 12,000 season tickets are sold, all fans will save a further 10,000 as part of the Town Targets scheme. A 15% applies if 13,000 are sold and 20% if sales reach 14,000.

- All supporters who purchase a season ticket for 2019/20 before the first day of the season will have their ticket frozen at that price if the Blues are promoted to the Championship for 2020/21.

- Matchday prices have also been reduced, meaning fans can buy tickets for just £23 in the lower tiers and £27 in the upper tiers at Portman Road. Central areas of the Cobbold and Co-op stands are excluded from this. Fans can save close to £200 when buying a season ticket, as opposed to attending every game at matchday prices.

Town fans could get further discounts if the club sell more than 12,000 season tickets. Picture: Town fans could get further discounts if the club sell more than 12,000 season tickets. Picture:

-The deadline for 'early bird' prices is May 6

The reduction in season ticket prices comes at a time when the Blues' income from gate receipts is more important than ever before.

The club is facing a £9million loss in income following relegation, with £6million of that a result of the club's television revenue being slashed.

Owner Marcus Evans said: “We have dropped the price of season tickets for next season by between 12.5 per cent and 15 per cent, with further cuts of an additional 20 per cent if we reach target figures for take up.

“There is a substantial drop in club income from other revenue streams so we have to protect season ticket revenue but with season ticket prices dropping 10 per cent for 2018/19 that takes us to a minimum 22.5 per cent decrease in price over the last two years.

“In addition, if we are promoted back to the Championship next season, we will freeze prices for 2020/21 for those who purchased season tickets for 2019/20 before the first day of the new season.

“I'd like to thank you for the fantastic support you have given Paul and the players this season. It's been a really tough year for everyone connected to the club but the atmosphere created home and away has been one of the highlights.”

Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, added: “We spoke with a number of supporters to gauge their opinions and carried out a survey before finalising our prices.

North Stand fans sang throughout the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com North Stand fans sang throughout the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We are expecting to lose close on £9 million in revenue for next season so it's a balancing act between protecting season ticket revenue and getting the price as low as we can. We hope supporters think we've got it about right.

“With season ticket prices dropping 10 per cent last year and between 12.5 per cent and 15 per cent for 2019/20 - and perhaps more - there has been a significant decrease in price over the last two years.”

The club have linked up with a host of local businesses, including fish and chip shops, mechanics and hairdressers to offer discounts to season ticket holders in the ITFC Rewards scheme.

Season ticket holders can continue to take advantage of the club's interest free direct debit payment scheme over 12 months.

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Current season ticket holders who pay by direct debit will automatically be renewed for 2019/20 unless they tell the Club otherwise.

Season tickets will go on sale from 9am on Tuesday, April 23. For full price list and all information, click on www.myitfc.co.uk.

Supporters will also be able to pick up a season ticket brochure at the turnstiles for the game against Swansea at Portman Road on Monday, April 22.

________________________________________________________________

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans watches on with general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans watches on with general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

THE CLUB HAVE ISSUED THE FOLLOWING GUIDE TO SEASON TICKETS FOR NEXT SEASON

If I'm a current season ticket holder and want to renew, how do I go about it?

If you pay via the Club's Direct Debit scheme, then your season ticket will automatically be renewed for next season but at the new lower price. You don't have to do anything, it's that simple. If you are a season ticket holder but not on the Direct Debit scheme you can renew online at www.itfcdirect.com or at the Planet Blue store.

What if I'm not a current season ticket holder but want to purchase?

You can do so via www.itfcdirect.com or in person in the Club's Planet Blue superstore at Portman Road, or by calling the Ticket Office on 03330 050503.

If I'm a season ticket holder and don't want to renew for next year, how do I go about that?

You have to tell the Club by the Early Bird deadline of Monday, May 6. THIS MUST BE DONE IN WRITING. You can do this by email at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or by letter to the Ticket Office, ITFC, Portman Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DA.

Is the Club's Direct Debit scheme still interest free?

Absolutely. If you purchase or renew before Early Bird deadline and want to use the Direct Debit scheme, your payments will be split over 12 months, with the first payment going out on May 17 and subsequent payments on the first working day of each month thereafter. If you purchase after the Early Bird deadline your payments will be spread over a shorter period.

How much can you save by purchasing at the Early Bird rate?

Those renewing can save close on £200 against match tickets in the lower tiers of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey stands.

Tell me about the Town Targets so I've got it right?

It's simple. If 12,000 season tickets are sold before the Early Bird deadline of May 6 prices will drop by an additional 10 per cent. If 13,000 sold that's a 15 per cent discount; if 14,000 are sold, an extra 20 per cent drop - got it!

What about match tickets?

They have been cut to £23 lower tiers all around the stadium and £27 upper tier in all bar the central areas of Cobbold and Co-op stands.

When do season tickets go on sale?

9.00 am April 23.

What happens if I don't purchase a new season ticket until after May 6?

The season ticket will be increased to full price.

How can supporters contact the Club with any enquiries?

The Ticket Office enquiries line is 03330 050503, Monday to Friday - 9am to 5pm.