‘We’ve had everything our own way... maybe complacency crept in’ - Wilson on Town’s heavy defeat

James Wilson in defence at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

James Wilson admitted complacency may have crept into the Ipswich Town ranks at Doncaster but knows he and his team-mates need to get back on track at the earliest opportunity.

A disappointed James Wilson after the second goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd A disappointed James Wilson after the second goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Blues were humbled 4-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign and stripping them of top spot in the process.

Next up is Saturday’s visit to third-placed Lincoln, where Wilson is well aware the Blues must turn in a better display as they look to reassure fans of their promotion credentials, with memories of last season’s collapse still fresh in plenty of minds.

“Maybe it was a bit of complacency,” he said. “We’ve had everything our own way really this season. Maybe it was a bit of that, maybe we need to work on that for the weekend.

“It’s important to bounce back because obviously it’s going to be another big game.

James Wilson covers his face after Ipswich concede the second of two goal for the home side at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd James Wilson covers his face after Ipswich concede the second of two goal for the home side at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“No one’s been pointing a finger in the dressing room because it’s a team game and everyone’s made mistakes, so it’s no individual so we’ve just got to get on with it.

“We’re seven games in, it’s really early days with so many games, it’s Saturday-Tuesday now for the next couple of weeks and then again in the month after. We’ve got to really stick to our guns. If we stick to the way we’re playing we’ll get better and better.”

Wilson has started each of Town’s seven league games so far this season, all alongside Toto Nsiala, with the Welshman pleased with how things have gone, Doncaster aside, but wary of the threat of youngsters Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness.

“Toto and I have had a really good partnership,” he said. “We’re both quite athletic so I think it works quite well. The gaffer wants us to play a really high line so that works in our favour.

“But they (Woolfenden and McGuinness) are really good players so we need to keep getting results otherwise they’ll be in. They’re champing at the bit to get in, so hopefully we can get a win on Saturday.”

Wilson insisted the unusual build-up to the game, which saw Kayden Jackson test positive for coronavirus and the remainder of the squad swabbed and testing negative prior to travelling to Doncaster, could not be used as an excuse for the loss.

That meant training on Monday was restricted to a socially distanced walk-through, while the test results were awaited, but Wilson believes it’s an issue that’s going to occur more and more often at clubs throughout the game.

“You can’t make that an excuse,” Wilson said. “We don’t usually do a lot before games anyway. We did less than normal because we couldn’t contact train, so we couldn’t do the usual stuff but apart from that we did everything properly.

“We did everything the right way, that’s no excuse. I don’t think it had an impact, although I’d love to say it did.

“I think it’s (virus cases) going to happen more,” he continued. “I think the way it’s going, it’s going to happen even more in the next couple of months at least, could be for the whole season, you don’t know. Hopefully it doesn’t but I can see it happening again.”