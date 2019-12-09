'He's looked really sharp... he'll be like a new signing' - Wilson excited by prospect of Sears return

James Wilson has backed Freddie Sears 'to be like a new signing' for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Defender James Wilson believes Freddie Sears' Ipswich Town return 'will be like a new signing' for the club.

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Sears has been out since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury at Norwich in February but, having been training with the first-team for several weeks, made his playing return for the Under 23s in their 4-1 defeat at Millwall this afternoon.

The 30-year-old forward played the first 45 minutes at The Den, with former Blue Grant Ward also featuring as a trialist as he continues his own injury comeback, with Wilson excited to see what Sears can do when he makes it back into the senior side.

"He's looked really good and really sharp," Wilson said.

"It'll be brilliant, like having a new signing for us.

"We're all looking forward to him getting back in the squad. Freddie's nearly back, Teddy (Bishop) isn't too far away either so that's a real positive for us."

Wilson is a likely starter when the Blues take on Coventry in the two sides' FA Cup replay at Portman Road tomorrow night, with the defender hopeful of progress through to round three where Ipswich will face either Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle.

"We just want to get through this tie so in that sense it doesn't really matter who it's against," he said.

"They're a good team, one of the better sides we've played this season, and they play good football. I think we will come through the other side.

"I've never drawn a big team in the FA Cup so I'd love to progress and get that," he added.

"When I was at Oldham we played Liverpool but I missed the game so hopefully we can get a big team in the draw this year.

"It's a big opportunity for us to get further in the competition and we'll be out there wanting to win - once you're out there that's all you're thinking about.

"We've had a lot of travelling so it will be good to be back at Portman Road."

As well as Sears and Ward, striker Ben Morris was also involved for the Under 23s yesterday as he too made his return from a knee injury.

Striker Ben Folami scored Ipswich's goal while George Alexander, Dan Moss, Harvey Bradbury and Junior Tiensia found the net for the home side.